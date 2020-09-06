Amazon Is Selling One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pieces of Cookware for a Super Low Price Today

While we *would* literally trust Ina Garten with our lives, usually, we can keep things low-stakes and simply rely on her for trustworthy advice on all things cooking related. Her cookbooks, television shows, and website offer a plethora of recipes, tips, and tricks that make life in the kitchen easier. That’s why, when we noticed that one of her favorite recommended pieces of cookware was on sale today on Amazon, we freaked.

Garten loves the Lodge 12″ cast iron skillet, and today, you can get it on Amazon for just $14.98 (it’s usually $22.99). That’s less expensive than a bottle of her recommended “good vinegar,” and you can get a lifetime of use out of cast iron.

What’s so great about cast iron? First of all, it’s very resilient, meaning a cast iron skillet can literally last you your entire life. It’s also prized for getting super hot and holding the heat, which makes it ideal for searing steaks and other meats. There are a lot of myths about cast iron cooking that have been disproved, so once you get your hands on one, you’ll realize how much of a kitchen workhorse your cast iron skillet really is.

And don’t worry — caring for a cast iron pan is a lot easier than some paranoid cooks would have you believe. This skillet, in particular, is American made and comes pre-seasoned, so you can start cooking right away.

Once you get your hands on a cast iron skillet, Garten has several recipes you can use to test it out (though many recommend cooking up a big batch of bacon as your first dish in cast iron to help give it primo seasoning).

Try Garten’s skillet-roasted lemon chicken, panko-crusted salmon, and steakhouse steaks all show off the versatility of the 12″ cast iron skillet.

What else can you cook? A hearty breakfast or brunch means like one-skillet biscuits and gravy, cast iron sun-dried tomato chicken and rice, and Frito skillet pie. Soon you’ll be patting yourself on your back for listening to Garten, and for snagging this essential kitchen item while it was on sale.

