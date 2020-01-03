5 Drinks for Dry January That Feel Festive (But Are Still Booze Free)

While some are days into their month-long vegan diet — also known as Veganuary — others are participating in Dry January, another New Year’s resolution trend during which drinkers give up alcohol for the month. Since Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000, it’s come a long way, with more than 100,000 signing up and four million taking part in 2018. It’s not an easy feat giving up drinking for a month straight, but with mocktails likely to go mainstream this year, 2020 is shaping up to be the easiest year yet to take part.

According to Nielsen CGA 2020 data, this year should see an increase in not only booze-free cocktails on bar and restaurant menus across the country, but also in alcohol-free spirits with “greater variation in products to appeal to different drinkers.”

“Consumer interest in low- and no-alcohol products has been on the rise, particularly over the last year, as part of a larger health and wellness movement,” Brandy Rand, chief operating officer of the Americas at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, tells Fortune. “This is not quite mainstream, but there is a marked increase, and more bars and restaurants are recognizing the need to innovate.”

It’s this health and wellness shift — led by younger generations — that may be the biggest beverage trend of them all, Nielsen predicts. And it isn’t just low- or no-alcohol spirits that will be on the rise; we’ll also see a rise in alternative beverages with no or low sugar and carbs and other low-calorie options, as well as non-alcoholic craft beers from major craft brewers.

“With increased interest in ‘mindful drinking,’ more people are looking for non-alcoholic options to celebration occasions like graduations, baby showers, weddings, and birthdays,” says S. Martinelli & Company President Gun Ruder.

For those participating in Dry January this month, no need to wait for mocktails to hit shelves, so to speak. We found a handful already ready for purchase.

Martinelli’s Sparkling Blush

A new addition to the Martinelli’s lineup, Sparkling Blush is described as refreshing, sophisticated, and 100 percent juice.

Fizzy Fox Pineapple Mint

Currently available in grocery stores throughout Los Angeles, New York City, and San Diego, Fizzy Fox has three sparkling juices available: pineapple mint, berry cinnamon, and carrot ginger turmeric.

TÖST

Perfect for celebrations, TÖST is an alcohol-free champagne.

Curious No. 1 Cocktails

A hand-crafted adult beverage without the alcohol, Curious Elixirs has four mocktails available for purchase. Curious Elixir No 1., in particular, is their booze-free spin on classic stirred cocktails like the Negroni.

Kin High Rhode

High Rhode is an alcohol-free, floral and citrus-flavored drink that promotes a “lifted mind,” “relaxed body,” and “kindred spirit.”

