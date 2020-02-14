You don’t have to be a working mom to understand the allure of a slow cooker. After all, it’s an appliance that will cook an entire meal for you while you’re at work all day (or occupying yourself in other ways) without the need for constant stirring or other surveillance. But in my never-ending quest to simplify and streamline my life while maximizing efficiencies, I wanted more (thank you, capitalism). Enter Salsa Chicken: the two-ingredient slow cooker recipe that requires absolutely zero prep. Because sometimes this mama doesn’t have time to sauté the aromatics or brown the meat before turning that sucker on and heading out the door.

Full disclosure: I am not the originator of this recipe. I learned about it in the comments of a friend’s Facebook post and mentally kicked myself for A) not thinking of it on my own and B) not trying it sooner. As you might have guessed from the recipe’s name, the two ingredients in question are chicken and salsa — chicken thighs (because, flavor) and a jar of store-bought salsa (because, I don’t know anyone who makes their own except for my uncle David).

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Ingredients:

3 lb. chicken thighs (boneless, skinless)

1-2 jars of salsa (depending on how much sauce you want)

Directions:

Place chicken thighs in slow cooker. Pour salsa on top. Cook on high for four hours or on low for eight hours. Enjoy over rice, in tacos, on your salad or however else you like. The options are as endless as your appetite.

I use a slotted spoon when transferring the contents of the slow cooker to a container to store the leftovers. I separated the chicken and enough of the cooking liquid to keep it moist and flavorful while reserving the remaining salsa and juices in a smaller container so I can repurpose it and make various sauces or add it to the meal as needed. Here are some of the various ways I use this recipe to feed my family for an entire week. I should mention that my family includes me, my husband and our 20-month-old son who hasn’t turned into a picky eater yet (although I probably just jinxed it). I should note that while this is technically a week, I only use this recipe to create three separate meals that I eat repeatedly. Hey, after a couple of days my creativity wanes and I end up eating the same salad with the chicken a few times. C’est la vie.

Meal 1:

Serve Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken over rice and top with cheese, cilantro and avocado.

Meal 2:

Tacos will forever be my favorite way to repurpose leftovers. Throw some of the chicken into a tortilla, add some avocado and cilantro and a dash of Cholula.

Meal 3:

I’m a serial BYOL (bring your own lunch) to work kind of person and my go-to is typically a salad. By the third meal, I put some of the chicken in my bento box-style salad container along with grape tomatoes (halved) and avocado (always).

Bon appétit!