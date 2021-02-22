No matter how much you love your air fryer, your deep fryer and that panini press you’ve used (maybe) twice, most of the kitchen appliances you just “have” to have aren’t necessities. Of course anything that guarantees meals in minutes is going to be appealing, especially for busy moms who appreciate any short cut they can find in a kitchen. But hoarding separate appliances per every cooking technique is just adding clutter to your space. What you need is a tried-and-true, all-in-one appliance that does more and takes up less counter space. What you need is a really good blender.

While some kitchen appliances are designed to serve one very specific purpose, blenders do it all. Oftentimes these bladed machines are associated with smoothies, protein shakes and juices, but the drinks are just the start. Blenders can stand in as food processors and ice cream machines, form batters, scramble eggs, grind oats and nuts into flour, and so much more. They’re truly the foundation of a home kitchen, and these are the best blenders currently out there.

1. NutriBullet Another fan-favorite blender is the NutriBullet. This blender was made for the avid smoothie guzzler who just loves liquifying their fruits and veggies. It’s a 12-piece set that includes everything from the power base (which runs on a 600 watt motor) to two interchangeable blades (one milling blade, one extractor blade), three cups and a cookbook. And in case you didn’t catch the not-so subtle hint, the NutriBullet was made with — can you guess? — nutrition in mind. The blender’s star feature is its Superfood Nutrition Extractor Technology that breaks down the stems, seeds and skins of whole foods in a way that makes them easily absorbent and gentle on your body. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon NutriBullet $94.93 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Ninja Professional Blender The Ninja brand has a cult-following, and for good reason: Its products are powerful. The Ninja Professional Blender runs on 1100 watts of energy and features three speed adjustments on top of pulse and single-serve functions. Its most prominent attribute is the set’s 72-ounce pitcher designed with Total Crushing Technology that can crunch and grind cubes of ice to snowy flecks in seconds, as well as slice through even the toughest of solid ingredients (think stems, seeds, and whole fruits and vegetables). Your purchase also includes two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja Cups with matching lids so you can take your smoothies and juices to go. All removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy, efficient clean up. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Ninja Professional Blender $118.41 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender The KitchenAid blender is a big boy — and by that we mean it can hold a ton of food. The 5-Speed Diamond Blender has a capacity of 60 ounces and runs on 550 watts of power. Its coolest feature is hands down the Intelli-Speed Motor Control system, which senses the contents of the blender and maintains optimal speed throughout the entire mixing and pulsing process to ensure all ingredients are broken down thoroughly. There are options to either stir, chop, mix, puree or liquify, plus the pulse button can work in tandem with other speeds for staggered blending. In true KitchenAid fashion, this blender comes in an array of colors so you can choose your model based on your kitchen decor. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender $159.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender Throw it back to the blender of our forefathers that had the chunkiest buttons that would pop and lock as you pressed them, and you essentially have the design over Hamilton Beach’s Wave Crusher Blender. As nostalgic as it looks, though, this isn’t your father’s blender. Not even close. This contemporary model boasts a whopping 14 blending functions, including dicing, mixing and grinding. It runs on 700 watts of power at its peak, and with a patented wave action system it guarantees stir-free results. Plus, the glass jar is dishwasher safe, so you really can’t beat this multi-functional pick. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender $39.02 on Amazon.com Buy now