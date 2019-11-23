The 5 Best Grill Pans for Summer BBQ Flavor All Year Long

If you love grilled food but aren’t crazy about outdoor grilling, bring home a grill pan to give your food a similar flavor without the hassle. Grooved to leave grill marks and designed to give food that hot-seared, caramelized flavor, a major benefit of keeping a grill pan at home is the additional space to cook meats, vegetables and more to absolute perfection.

If you’re curious about taking home one of your very own, check out the best grill pans to take your meals to the next level right at home.

1. Lodge Square Cast Iron Grill Pan

This grill pan is sturdy, square, easy to handle, and it comes pre-seasoned off of the Lodge cast iron line for food cooked to perfection. The grill ribs on the pan elevate the food and create space for drippings, so it’s the perfect tool to keep in your arsenal for when you’re ready to serve up a juicy steak or something greasy, like bacon. Plus: The more you use this pan, the better the seasoning will get.

2. Rachael Ray Cucina Deep Square Grill Pan

Oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (yeah, it’s a multitasker), this cute grill pan by Rachael Ray is available in thee gorgeous versions: You can grab it with a blue, orange or red handle. We’re obsessed with the color options! Another reason we love it: This grill pan isn’t as heavy has some other options on the market, and the PFOA-free, espresso-colored nonstick coating makes cleaning a breeze.

3. Calphalon Contemporary Square Grill Pan

This super durable square grill pan by Calphalon is dishwasher safe, which automatically makes it a winner in our book. The deep grooves will add that gorgeous grill marking to meat and other dishes, and you can slip it right into the oven to finish off a meal to perfection. Plus, the stainless steel handle is designed to keep cool on the stovetop.

4. Lodge Pro Grid Cast Iron Griddle Pan

This griddle is long enough to cover two stovetop burners, and the cast iron makeup will always distribute heat evenly. It’s perfect for flipping eggs or pancakes and it’s also a great option to grill chicken, shrimp, steak and more! Just like the other grill pan on our list from Lodge, the more you use it, the better the seasoning will get.

5. Cooks Standard Nonstick Aluminum Square Grill Pan

Oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this hard anodized nonstick grill pan is sturdy and has edges deep enough to sear a steak quickly without missing a spot. It’s also perfect for meats that might spit while they’re being cooked at high temperatures, like burgers or thick-cut bacon. The heavy gauge aluminum core distributes heat evenly.