We have a lot to look forward to next year: The Mulan live-action film, the launch of HBO Max, Ina Garten’s new cookbook, and the Golden Girls cookbook, among others. And now we have one more item to add to our list of most anticipated releases: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila, Teremana Tequila.

The Rock recently posted to his Instagram the name of his tequila, the meaning behind the name, and approximately when we can expect it to hit shelves — and it’s soon, my friends.

“After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true — but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most,” he writes, followed by the hashtags #Q12020 and #ItsAlmostReady.

As for the what “Teremana Tequila” means, Johnson explains, “TERA means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth.”

Johnson’s tequila is described as a “small batch, hand-crafted” tequila from the Teremana blue agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

“Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand,” he says.

We aren’t alone in our excitement for the release of Teremana Tequila, either. Many of the Rock’s celebrity friends weighed in, like Ryan Reynolds, a fellow actor with his own alcohol brand who commented three raised-hands emojis; Karlie Kloss who left a punny comment, “Can’t wait to have tequila on @therock”; and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who wrote “Supercool!”

In an Instagram post posted in April, the Rock revealed that the tequila has been “years in the making” and that “every road has led here.” And late last year, he applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the brand name “Mana,” though it was ultimately rejected for being too similar to other products already bearing the name. It’s for the best, though; Teremana is a much more unique name anyway.

“This ones for you world; let’s have a drink,” the Rock says.

Cheers!