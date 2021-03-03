All of the Ina Garten-Approved Ingredients You Can Shop on Amazon

If you’ve ever watched any of Ina Garten’s cooking shows or read her cookbooks, you know she places an emphasis on using “good” ingredients. But where are we supposed to get “good” vanilla or Garten’s favorite chocolate, especially if we’re living in a small town with a sub-par grocery store?
Well, luckily it turns out that many of Garten’s favorite ingredients are available on Amazon. Load your cart with everything from world-class sea salt to dried Italian pasta, and see how your cooking suddenly improves. These Amazon ingredient recommendations come straight from Ina herself so you know you’re buying the good stuff!
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
1. Maille Old Style Mustard
Use this grainy mustard in vinaigrettes, marinades and on sandwiches.
2. Lindt Bittersweet Chocolate Bar
If you’re using chocolate in your baking, you’re going to want to grab a bar of the good stuff. In Garten’s opinion, that means Lindt bittersweet chocolate.
3. RiceSelect Texmati White Rice
This fluffy, long-grain basmati rice is grown in Texas.
4. Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels
Sometimes the classics are the “good” ingredients, including these Garten-endorsed Nestle Toll House chocolate morsels.
5. Le Saunier De Camargue Fleur De Sel Sea Salt
Finish your dishes with a sprinkle of French fleur de sel to give them a final bit of seasoning along with a subtle crunch.
6. De Cecco Semolina Pasta
De Cecco pasta is a dried semolina pasta made in Italy, bronze die-cut and slowly dried for the perfect texture.
7. San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes
Many chefs prize whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes for their just-picked flavor.
8. Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
Hellmann’s Mayo (known as Best Foods brand in the west) is often praised by cooks for its rich flavor and creamy texture.
9. Libby’s 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin
For pies, quick breads, and other autumn baking, Libby’s pumpkin offers a superior product.
10. Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard
Pungent Dijon mustard made with white wine? It’s got to be Grey Poupon.
11. Swans Down Cake Flour
This ultra-fine textured flour made from soft winter wheat makes for the lightest, fluffiest cakes.
12. Heckers Unbleached All Purpose Flour
Garten swears by Heckers all purpose, unbleached flour.
13. Huy Fong Sriracha
Even the Barefoot Contessa is smitten with spicy Sriracha.
14. Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Maldon sea salt flakes add a clean-tasting salinity to your favorite foods.
15. Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt
For pickling, brines and general seasoning, Garten chooses Diamond Crystal Kosher salt.
Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:
Leave a Comment