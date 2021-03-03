All of the Ina Garten-Approved Ingredients You Can Shop on Amazon

If you’ve ever watched any of Ina Garten’s cooking shows or read her cookbooks, you know she places an emphasis on using “good” ingredients. But where are we supposed to get “good” vanilla or Garten’s favorite chocolate, especially if we’re living in a small town with a sub-par grocery store?

Related story Barbie's Newest Doll Is the 'First Lady of the World,' Eleanor Roosevelt

Well, luckily it turns out that many of Garten’s favorite ingredients are available on Amazon. Load your cart with everything from world-class sea salt to dried Italian pasta, and see how your cooking suddenly improves. These Amazon ingredient recommendations come straight from Ina herself so you know you’re buying the good stuff!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Maille Old Style Mustard

Courtesy of Amazon

Use this grainy mustard in vinaigrettes, marinades and on sandwiches.

Maille Old Style Whole Grain Dijon Mustard 3.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Lindt Bittersweet Chocolate Bar

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re using chocolate in your baking, you’re going to want to grab a bar of the good stuff. In Garten’s opinion, that means Lindt bittersweet chocolate.

Lindt Bittersweet Chocolate 4-Pack 38.63 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. RiceSelect Texmati White Rice

Courtesy of Amazon

This fluffy, long-grain basmati rice is grown in Texas.

RiceSelect Texmati White Rice 4-Pack 30.55 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes the classics are the “good” ingredients, including these Garten-endorsed Nestle Toll House chocolate morsels.

Nestle Chocolate Morsels 72 Oz (Pack of 2) 36.46 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Le Saunier De Camargue Fleur De Sel Sea Salt

Courtesy of Amazon

Finish your dishes with a sprinkle of French fleur de sel to give them a final bit of seasoning along with a subtle crunch.

Le Saunier De Camargue Fleur De Sel 8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. De Cecco Semolina Pasta

Courtesy of Amazon

De Cecco pasta is a dried semolina pasta made in Italy, bronze die-cut and slowly dried for the perfect texture.

De Cecco Pasta 1.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes

Courtesy of Amazon

Many chefs prize whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes for their just-picked flavor.

San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes, Pack of 6 33.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Courtesy of Amazon

Hellmann’s Mayo (known as Best Foods brand in the west) is often praised by cooks for its rich flavor and creamy texture.

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 2-Pack 13.52 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Libby’s 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin

Courtesy of Amazon

For pies, quick breads, and other autumn baking, Libby’s pumpkin offers a superior product.

Libby's Pumpkin 2.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard

Courtesy of Amazon

Pungent Dijon mustard made with white wine? It’s got to be Grey Poupon.

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard 4.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Swans Down Cake Flour

Courtesy of Amazon

This ultra-fine textured flour made from soft winter wheat makes for the lightest, fluffiest cakes.

Swans Down Cake Flour 4.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Heckers Unbleached All Purpose Flour

Courtesy of Amazon

Garten swears by Heckers all purpose, unbleached flour.

Heckers Unbleached All Purpose Flour 9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Huy Fong Sriracha

Courtesy of Amazon

Even the Barefoot Contessa is smitten with spicy Sriracha.

Huy Fong Sriracha, 2-Pack 10.38 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Courtesy of Amazon

Maldon sea salt flakes add a clean-tasting salinity to your favorite foods.

Maldon Sea Salt 8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt

Courtesy of Amazon

For pickling, brines and general seasoning, Garten chooses Diamond Crystal Kosher salt.

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt 10.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

Image: Amazon. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Amazon. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: