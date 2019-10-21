If anyone can shake up the monotony of holiday traditions, it’s the always-zany Chrissy Teigen. The author of two cookbooks, our favorite Celebrity Family Feud guest of all time, and star of Instagram and Twitter is going to make our Thanksgiving menus a lot more innovative this year, because she’s finally launching her Cravings food website just in time for the holidays.

Though we still don’t know the exact date of the launch, Teigen announced that the Cravings site was coming soon in a series of Instagram posts.

In the first post, she said that she and her team had made, plated, and photographed more than 40 different dishes that will be featured on the site, where users will be able to drag and drop their favorite recipes to “create the menu of your dreams.”

The second post was simply captioned with “#CRAVINGS #sitecomingSOOOON!”

Though Teigen didn’t specifically say which dishes are being featured, in the pictures we can make out carrots, greens, a salad, what looks like either a lamb or rib roast, and several casseroles — is that mac and cheese and creamed corn we see? — basically, just the kinds of holiday recipes we’d love to get Teigen’s twist on.

If you’re not sure what else to expect, just look at some of the recipes in Teigen’s Cravings cookbook. There, she shared recipes such: as balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts with bacon, cranberries, walnuts, and blue cheese; thyme-roasted carrots; and cauliflower mash with roasted garlic and ricotta, all of which would be more than welcome on our Thanksgiving tables.

This year, it’s time to hold off on the boxed stuffing and can of candied yams. Maybe cooking inspiration will strike after you visit the Cravings website. We can dream, right?