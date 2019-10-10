The Pumpkin Spice Latte might be Starbucks’ most popular fall beverage — nay, most popular beverage of all time — but thanks to Starbucks’ recent blog, we now have plenty of other ways to enjoy the popular fall spice this autumn, as well as other fall-appropriate, sans-pumpkin spice drinks, like fall iced tea and — the one we’re most excited to try — Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice.

In a blog titled “10 ways to spice up your fall order at Starbucks,” Starbucks lists both hot and cold drink options, ranging from Pumpkin Spice Macchiato to Double Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. But let’s start with the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice beverage.

Starbucks’ Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice is easy to order at the store: Simply ask for a grande Caramel Apple Spice — steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and caramel sauce drizzle — with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce.

It certainly sounds like an excessively sweet drink, but let’s be honest, it’s still less sugar than we’ll consume on Halloween so it’s fine. Indulging is what this season is all about, right?

Also on Starbucks’ roundup of ways to “spice” up your order this fall is the Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Mocha, a grande Pumpkin Spice Latte with two pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce and two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce, finished with whipped cream and pumpkin spice topping; the Pumpkin Spice Doubleshot on Ice, a grande Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice with three pumps of pumpkin spice sauce and a splash of 2 percent milk; and the Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate, a grande hot chocolate with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce; among others.

Seriously, check out their list because your new fall favorite might just be on it.