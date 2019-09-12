Some people’s weekday morning routine includes scrolling through the day’s headlines as they sip their pumpkin spice creamer-spiked home-brewed coffee. For us, however, we’re over here guzzling down our Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks and swiping our way through Ina Garten’s socials (as we do), and guess what we found (aside from her incredible backyard makeover)? Further proof that Garten’s well on her way to publishing her next cookbook. And by the sounds of it, this new cookbook could be here sooner than we thought.

Recently, Garten posted to Instagram a photo taken at Roman and Williams Guild, a highly curated home décor shop and French eatery located in New York City. “This store always knocks me out!! Everything is both gorgeous AND functional,” Garden wrote. But it’s the first part of her caption that caught our eye — and made us giddy with excitement. “I’m shopping for the next book photoshoot @rwguild!”

This isn’t the first time Garten teased a new cookbook, however. Back in April, the Barefoot Contessa host posted on Instagram what initially appeared to be a very innocent, very on-brand image of a broccoli and kale salad. But upon reading the caption, it becomes clear: The culinary queen was compiling recipes for her next cookbook.

Garten’s most recent cookbook, Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks, was published last year on Oct. 23. Prior to that, she published Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook in October 2016. Clearly, she loves the month of October as much as we do; so, does this mean we’ll get another cookbook October 2020? And, what exactly will this cookbook be about? If she’s shopping around at Roman and Williams Guild, is it possible she’ll impart some home entertaining wisdom on us, too? Only time will tell. In the meantime, we’ve reached out to her publisher Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, for comment. And if and when we do hear back, you better believe we’ll keep you updated on all the latest Garten cookbook news.