Back-to-school season is in full swing, and I’d argue that the feeling extends beyond just those of us who go to school or have kids in school. To me, September feels like a time to refresh my habits and double down on things that are working. One thing I’ve been better at lately is making packed lunches. And, while I’m not a vegetarian, I do try to eat plenty of plants. Thus, meatless sandwiches are a favorite lunch option of mine.

The meatless sandwiches below are a mixture of vegan and vegetarian recipes, and they’re delicious enough to satisfy even a meat-eater. Some can be heated up, so they’re perfect for offices or cafeterias with toaster ovens or panini presses; others are best served cold so they’re perfect to pack for your kids. No matter your preference, there’s bound to be a lunch option or two for you.

Vegan balsamic sweet potato grilled cheese

Hot or cold, this grilled cheese sandwich is dairy-free but totally satisfying.

Garden veggie chickpea salad sandwich

Forget chicken salad, this chickpea salad is creamy, crunchy, and totally meatless.

Green goddess wrap

If you love avocado, you’ll love this green goddess wrap, which is also loaded with zoodles and other veggies.

Vegan maple-mustard apple sweet potato melt

The colors alone are enough to make this sweet potato melt a delight. Add in the sweet-savory combo and the textural variety, and you have yourself one great lunch.

Vegan Buffalo cauliflower wraps

Buffalo chicken is great, but cauliflower works as a meat-free alternative. This veggie-packed wrap is spicy and saucy, but doesn’t fall apart in your lunch box.

Buffalo chickpea wrap

A healthy amount of vegan mayo makes this chickpea wrap extra tasty.

Portobello Philly cheese “steaks”

If you have a toaster oven at work or school, this veggie cheese “steak” is a great reheatable lunch option.

Cucumber-avocado sandwich

Cucumber adds a bite to this satisfying avocado sandwich, which is filled with greens and healthy fats.

Italian antipasto sandwich

This vegetarian antipasto sandwich lacks charcuterie, but there’s plenty of flavor from olives, artichokes, balsamic, herbs, and more.

Vegan egg salad

The secret to convincing vegan egg salad? Tofu, vegan mayo, and tons of great seasonings.

California veggie sandwich

It doesn’t get much more classic than this simple California veggie sandwich. For best results, use fresh, grainy bread.

Avocado and maple tempeh sandwich

Tempeh is a great soy product to use for sandwiches like this one. It’s nuttier and firmer than tofu, and won’t fall apart among other ingredients.

Roasted tomato sandwich with avocado and lemon-garlic aioli

Roasted tomatoes pack an umami punch, which means they make a great flavor alternative for deli meats and bacon.

Vegan tuna salad sandwich

Canned tuna is inexpensive and convenient, and you can say the same canned chickpeas. This chickpea salad sandwich doesn’t skimp on toppings, and it’s less smelly than fish.

Pimento spread sandwich

Anyone who has ever been to the American South knows how addictive pimento cheese can be. This vegan pimento spread is just as tasty, and great on a sandwich.

Vegan crunchwrap

If you know you have a long day ahead of you, pack a crunchwrap to have something to look forward to.