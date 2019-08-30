Food & RecipesRecipes

13 Kid-Friendly Dips Your Toddler Will Love

Getting a toddler to eat fruits and veggies can seem like an impossible task, especially when it comes to picky eaters. One great trick is to introduce new foods alongside delicious, fun, kid-friendly dips. That way, the fruit or veggie is a vehicle for something verifiably delicious, and eating is a little bit more fun. (Even adults know that dipping is the best way to eat.)

The best part is that dips are universally easy to make. Plus, it’s often possible to blend veggies and other not-so-kid-friendly foods (hello, chickpeas!) into them on the sly. The kid-friendly dip recipes below are a mixture of savory and sweet, and you’re bound to find a few that both you and your kids will love.

Ranch Yogurt Hummus Dip
Ranch dressing is a great way to get kids to eat veggies. Ranch-flavored hummus is also a great (and slightly higher-protein) idea.

Thai Peanut Dip
Perfect for carrots and cucumbers, this peanut dip is flavorful and super easy to make. It’s a little thinner than other dips, though, so beware of the potential mess.

Spinach-Basil Yogurt Dip
For the pickiest eaters, this green dip might be a stretch. But if your kid is a little more adventurous and open to trying new things, this is a great way to introduce savory herb flavors.

Sunshine Carrot Dip
Carrots give this sunshine dip its color and slightly sweet flavor, while sunflower seed butter adds richness and chickpeas round out the texture.

Creamy Avocado Dip
Guacamole is a little too chunky for most kids, but this blended avocado dip is a great substitute. If goat cheese is too tangy for your toddlers, you can substitute plain cream cheese.

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Dip
Sneak in some protein and calcium with this peanut butter and Greek yogurt dip, which is perfect alongside fruit.

Real Cheese Queso
Queso can be a great way to up the fun factor of things like cooked broccoli and cauliflower.

White Bean Dip
Serve this simple white bean dip with pita triangles or pita chips.

Pizza Hummus
There’s no cheese in this pizza-flavored hummus, but there’s tomato and oregano that make it taste pretty convincing.

Homemade Ranch
There’s nothing wrong with buying bottled ranch dressing for easy veggie dipping, but making your own is pretty simple.

Vegan White Bean Queso
Admittedly, this “cheezy” vegan dip doesn’t exactly taste like queso. Still, it’ll be a crowd-pleaser. (And, feel free to skip the herb and veggie garnish.)

Roasted Carrot Cashew Dip
Roasting the carrots before blending them into this nutty dip makes them even sweeter, which means it also tastes great spread on apples or graham crackers.

 

Brownie Batter Hummus
What better way to turn kids onto hummus than by making it taste like brownie batter?

Cream Cheese Apple Dip
This tangy dip pairs well with apples (duh), but also works with pears, berries, or bananas.

 

