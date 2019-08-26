Food & RecipesRecipes

14 Meatless Monday Recipes to Break Up Your Summer BBQ Routine

If it’s summer, chances are we’re grilling pretty much every day, but sometimes the human body needs a break from the pure protein shock of eating nothing but kebabs, burgers, and bbq chicken for weeks on end. Add a little variety to your diet by instituting Meatless Mondays. Focus on the fresh and abundant summer produce, and fire up the grill if you want to — it turns out that plenty of veggies do just as well on the grill as your favorite meaty morsels.

1. Kale and tomato mac n’ cheese

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Kale and Tomato Mac n Cheese
Image: The Hungry Herbivore.

Give your classic mac n’ cheese a summertime makeover with the addition of blistered cherry tomatoes and kale from the garden.

2. Creamy vegan grits with broiled tomatoes and tempeh bacon

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Creamy Vegan Grits with Broiled Tomatoes and Tempeh Bacon
Image: Zan & Zaatar.

You don’t have to deny yourself grits just because breakfast is over. Load them up with broiled tomatoes, avocado, and tempeh bacon and you’ve got a hearty plant-based dinner.

3. Smoky vegan veggie burgers

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Smoky Vegan Veggie Burgers
Image: Glowing Blush.

If you haven’t introduced soy curls into your life yet, what are you even doing? Their high protein content and meaty texture make these veggie burgers that even carnivores will love.

4. Fruit and nut quinoa salad with tomatoes, radicchio and pistachios

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Fruit and Nut Quinoa Salad with Tomatoes, Radicchio, and Pistachios
Image: Very Good Cook.

For those sweaty summer days when the thought of eating something warm makes you feel physically ill, try this quinoa salad. It’s anything but boring, loaded with a variety of summer veggies, pistachios, and dried fruit then tossed with a lemony mustard dressing.

5. Vegan nectarine summer rolls with almond sauce

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Vegan Nectarine Summer Rolls with Almond Sauce
Image: Lazy Cat Kitchen.

Juicy nectarines set these colorful vegan summer rolls above the rest, and you’ll totally want to double-dip into the almond sauce when your dining partner isn’t looking.

6. Vegan smashed chickpea salad sandwich

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Vegan Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Image: Who Needs Salad.

When it’s too hot to stand over the grill, make some cool, creamy, craveable chickpea salad sandwiches. Double the filling recipe, and you can eat the rest for lunch all week long!

7. Veggie burger bowls

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Veggie Burger Bowls
Image: Hey Nutrition Lady.

Sometimes when it’s to steamy out you just can’t deal with bread. Skip the bun in favor of a selection of cool, crisp veggies and pickles, topped with a veggie burger and all the fixin’s.

8. Grilled tofu with mango salsa

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Grilled Tofu With Mango Salsa
Image: Connoisseurus Veg.

If you just can’t *not* grill, make this savory grilled tofu with mango salsa and skip the meat.

9. 10-Minute Mediterranean farro salad

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: 10-Minute Mediterranean Farro Salad
Image: Jar of Lemons.

Fiber-rich farro makes this Mediterranean salad totally dinner-worthy.

10. Vegan farmer’s market pasta with walnut pesto

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Vegan Farmer's Market Pasta with Walnut Pasta
Image: Pinch of Yum.

Summery pasta is even better when you fill it with farmer’s market veggies and fragrant walnut pesto.

11. Vegan cauliflower tacos al pastor

Image: Leite’s Culinaria.

Whether it’s #MeatlessMonday or #TacoTuesday, these flavorful tacos are a guaranteed crowd-pleasing hit (kids included!).

12. Vegan Mediterranean flatbread

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Vegan Mediterranean Flatbread
Image: Epicurean Eva. 

Marinated artichokes, red peppers, and olives give these flatbread sandwiches a deliciously unctuous, briny flavor and texture. Don’t forget the chickpeas for protein!

13. Vegan cold soba noodle salad

Summer Meatless Monday Recipes: Vegan Cold Soba Noodle Salad
Image: Vegelicious Kitchen.

Slurping slippery, cool noodles on a scorching day is one of the truest pleasures of summer dining.

14. 30-Minute Thai mushroom salad

ummer Meatless Monday Recipes: 30-Minute Thai Mushroom Salad
Image: Platings and Pairings.

Crispy marinated mushrooms and plenty of fresh herbs and chilies combine for a special dish that won’t make you miss meat.

