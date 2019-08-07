It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with Starbucks and basically counting down the days, hours, and seconds until the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores, but for now, why not focus on the fact that it’s summer? The chain itself is helping us to remember that it’s actually NOT sweater weather yet with the return of the Starbucks Summer Game — and this year, the prize is almost too good to believe.

This is the fourth year that Starbucks customers can play the Starbucks Summer Game, and the grand prize this season is a trip to Hacienda Alsacia, an interactive Starbucks coffee farm in Costa Rica. The winner will get to see how Starbucks sustainably farms coffee, and they’ll also get to participate in coffee tastings and tours of the grounds.

Even if you’re not lucky enough to win an amazing tropical vacation, there are other prizes to be had: a Starbucks duffel bag (cool?), 90 days of free Nitro Cold Brew (cool!), bonus stars in the rewards app, and free food and drinks.

To play, you just need to sign up for Starbucks Rewards or the Starbucks Summer Game challenge. Every time you use your mobile app to pay for your Starbucks order, you’ll earn new game pieces that bring you closer to winning.

Another summer treat? Starbucks is bringing back Starbucks Happy Hour on Thursday, August 9. Buy any Grande coffee or espresso beverage, and get a second one free.

While we still can’t stop dreaming of our future fall baking days and Pumpkin Spice indulgence, I guess this is one thing that can make us happy that the summer isn’t quite over yet!