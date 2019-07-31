Padma Lakshmi has been the host of Top Chef for all but one of its seasons, is one of our favorite foodies to follow on social media, is the author of four books, and is basically one of the most badass women in entertainment today. So when we heard that she is finally getting her own cooking show, we couldn’t help but freak out a little bit.

The show, which as of yet doesn’t have a title, will be part of Hulu’s new Hulu Kitchen food channel (Chrissy Teigen is getting a Hulu show, too!). There will be 10 episodes that we’ll probably binge-watch in a single day. In a press release, Hulu said that the show should feel like “a living cookbook,” and that it will share the stories, culture, traditions, and recipes of people Lakshmi meets across the country, with a focus on immigrants and an exploration of how foods evolve over time. Or, as Hulu says, it will focus on those who “have taken root in America, changed it and been changed by it,” a perspective that is welcome and needed in a time when xenophobia and racism are running rampant in our country.

Lakshmi shared the news with a post on Instagram, captioned with both “It’s all happening” and “Creating this show with @hulu is my dream come true.”

We’re not the only ones who are ecstatic about Lakshmi’s new show. Among those congratulating her on her Instagram post were Queer Eye’s Tan France; actor, writer, producer, and queer heartthrob Lena Waithe; and former Top Chef winner Kristen Kish. MOVE OVER, famous people — don’t you know that Padma is *my* bff? JK, she deserves all of this praise and more.

There’s no word on when the series will premiere, but once it’s out you’ll have 10 half-hour episodes to enjoy. I haven’t been so excited to spend five hours in front of the television since I last rewatched A&E’s Pride and Prejudice featuring a young Colin Firth!