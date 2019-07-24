Food & RecipesRecipes

The Top 10 Slow Cooker Recipes Right Now, According to Pinterest

Sure, the Instant Pot has been hogging the attention of the culinary world for a few years now, but lately, people are ditching their beloved appliance for something a bit more old school — the slow cooker. In fact, a rep for Pinterest told SheKnows that searches for easy slow cooker recipes spiked over 2506% this year. What could possibly be so delicious that people are willing to put away their Instant Pots and pull out their slow cookers? Well, Pinterest shared that information with us too. Here are the 10 most popular slow cooker recipes of 2019, according to Pinterest.

1. Portobello chicken

 

Image: Cutefetti.

No portobellos? No problem. You can swap any mushrooms you happen to have on hand into this easy, delicious recipe.

2. Cabbage roll soup

Image: Simply Stacie.

All the flavor of cabbage rolls without having to actually roll anything.

3. Paleo meatballs

Image: Paleo Running Momma.

Paleo is really having a moment and honestly, after reading this recipe for meatballs, we can see why.

4. Veggie lasagna

Image: Pinch of Yum.

Lasagna! In a slow cooker! Dreams do come true.

5. Lemon garlic dump chicken

Image: One Good Thing.

The best part of this recipe is that you can make a bunch ahead of time and freeze them for those nights when you just don’t have the energy to cook anything.

6. Bread pudding

Image: The Sassy Slow Cooker.

Bread pudding is so underrated. This easy recipe is guaranteed to be a showstopper at your next dinner party.

7. Four-ingredient pot roast

Image: The Taylor House.

A pot roast that only requires four ingredients? Yes please.

8. Buffalo chicken stuffed sweet potatoes

Image: Simply Made Recipes.

An easy way to get your wing fix without all of the fried greasiness.

9. Caramel apple pudding cake

Image: The Recipe Rebel.

If bread pudding isn’t your jam, try this ooey-gooey goodness instead.

10. Coca-Cola braised pork loin

Image: Miss In The Kitchen.

I never would have imagined soda could be a decent braising liquid but if Pinterest says it’s good, it must be good.

 

