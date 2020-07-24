Food & RecipesRecipes

9 Tequila Cocktails (Besides Margaritas) to Sip During National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day falls on July 24th, and though we’ll never give up margaritas, sometimes it’s nice to branch out a little bit. This year, use the holiday as an excuse to try a few new cocktail recipes — and buy a few new bottles of tequila (did the Backstreet Boys tequila ever hit store shelves?)! Each of these drinks will help you beat the heat, and you’ll never be at a loss when it comes to using up your tequila again…not that that’s ever been an issue before.

1. The Cool

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: The Cool
 Image: 1800 Tequila.

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz 1800 Silver
  • .5 oz Cucumber Juice
  • .5 oz Lemon Juice
  • .25 oz Simple Syrup
  • Top with Champagne

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

2. Add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds.

3. Pour into a flute glass, top with Champagne, and garnish with a long swirled cucumber peel.

2. The Rock’s Strawberry Manarita

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson introduced his new tequila brand Teremana earlier this year and just a few days ago, he shared a delicious cocktail recipe on Instagram featuring Teremana. The drink resembles a margarita but has a few key differences. First, there’s no orange liqueur and instead of simple syrup, he uses agave nectar.

3. Tequila Herradura 19° North

Image: Tequila Herradura.

Ingredients: 

  • 2 parts Herradura Reposado
  • 1 part fresh squeezed lime juice
  • ½ – ¾ part agave nectar (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoons of sriracha sauce
  • ½ part of pineapple juice

Directions: 

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice.
  2. Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Tequila Herradura

4. The Summerita

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: The Summerita
Image: Image: 1800 Tequila.

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. 1800 Silver
  • 1 oz. watermelon juice
  • .5 oz. lime juice
  • .25 oz. agave syrup
  • Pinch of cilantro
  • Champagne

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients but champagne to shaker.
  2. Shake hard for 15 seconds.
  3. Double strain into flute.
  4. Top with Champagne.

5. Nectar Twist

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: Nectar Twist
Image: 1800 Tequila.

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz 1800 Silver
  • .75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Agave Nectar
  • Slice of Watermelon

Directions:

  1. Add watermelon to a cocktail shaker and muddle until it’s pureed.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds.
  3. Double strain into a martini glass.
  4. Garnish with watermelon rind.

6. Nosotros Blood + Sand

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: Nosotros Blood + Sand
Image: Craft House.

Recipe courtesy of Garh Dokken of the Craft House in Dana Point, CA

Ingredients:

  • .75 oz Nosotros Reposado
  • .75 oz orange juice (preferably blood orange)
  • .75 oz cherry heering
  • .75 oz dry vermouth
  • 3 dash vanilla extract
  • Orange peel and cherry (garnish)

Directions:

  1. Shake and double strain into a chilled coupe.
  2. Garnish with an orange peel and a cherry.

7. Total Tropicalism

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: Total Tropicalism
Image: Gitano Jungle Room.

Recipe courtesy of Gitano Jungle Room

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco
  • .5oz Ginger
  • .75oz Lemon
  • .75oz Honey
  • Splash of mezcal

Directions:

  1. Shake and strain into rocks glass.
  2. Top with mezcal.
  3. Garnish with charred lemon wheel and umbrella

8. Maria Verde

Tequila Cocktail Recipes: Maria Verde
Image: Milagro.

Recipe courtesy of Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Milagro Reposado
  • 1.5 Parts Jicama Juice
  • 1 Rib of Celery
  • 1 Part Tomatillo Juice
  • .5 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 6 drops Chipotle Sauce (or to taste)
  • A Pinch of Black Salt

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a high ball glass with ice.
  2. Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.

9. Beach Life Paloma

Beach Life Paloma

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver
  • 4 oz Tonic
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • Grapefruit Wedge

Directions: 

  1. Place ice in a high-ball glass and add the ingredients.
  2. Stir and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver

Tequila Cocktail Recipes
Image: Tequila Herradura. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

