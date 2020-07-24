National Tequila Day falls on July 24th, and though we’ll never give up margaritas, sometimes it’s nice to branch out a little bit. This year, use the holiday as an excuse to try a few new cocktail recipes — and buy a few new bottles of tequila (did the Backstreet Boys tequila ever hit store shelves?)! Each of these drinks will help you beat the heat, and you’ll never be at a loss when it comes to using up your tequila again…not that that’s ever been an issue before.

1. The Cool

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

1 oz 1800 Silver

.5 oz Cucumber Juice

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Champagne

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

2. Add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds.

3. Pour into a flute glass, top with Champagne, and garnish with a long swirled cucumber peel.

2. The Rock’s Strawberry Manarita

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson introduced his new tequila brand Teremana earlier this year and just a few days ago, he shared a delicious cocktail recipe on Instagram featuring Teremana. The drink resembles a margarita but has a few key differences. First, there’s no orange liqueur and instead of simple syrup, he uses agave nectar.

3. Tequila Herradura 19° North

Ingredients:

2 parts Herradura Reposado

1 part fresh squeezed lime juice

½ – ¾ part agave nectar (to taste)

1 tablespoons of sriracha sauce

½ part of pineapple juice

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Tequila Herradura

4. The Summerita

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

2 oz. 1800 Silver

1 oz. watermelon juice

.5 oz. lime juice

.25 oz. agave syrup

Pinch of cilantro

Champagne

Directions:

Add all ingredients but champagne to shaker. Shake hard for 15 seconds. Double strain into flute. Top with Champagne.

5. Nectar Twist

Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila

Ingredients:

2 oz 1800 Silver

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

Slice of Watermelon

Directions:

Add watermelon to a cocktail shaker and muddle until it’s pureed. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with watermelon rind.

6. Nosotros Blood + Sand

Recipe courtesy of Garh Dokken of the Craft House in Dana Point, CA

Ingredients:

.75 oz Nosotros Reposado

.75 oz orange juice (preferably blood orange)

.75 oz cherry heering

.75 oz dry vermouth

3 dash vanilla extract

Orange peel and cherry (garnish)

Directions:

Shake and double strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with an orange peel and a cherry.

7. Total Tropicalism

Recipe courtesy of Gitano Jungle Room

Ingredients:

2oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

.5oz Ginger

.75oz Lemon

.75oz Honey

Splash of mezcal

Directions:

Shake and strain into rocks glass. Top with mezcal. Garnish with charred lemon wheel and umbrella

8. Maria Verde

Recipe courtesy of Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Reposado

1.5 Parts Jicama Juice

1 Rib of Celery

1 Part Tomatillo Juice

.5 Part Fresh Lime Juice

6 drops Chipotle Sauce (or to taste)

A Pinch of Black Salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a high ball glass with ice. Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.

9. Beach Life Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional ® Silver

Silver 4 oz Tonic

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Wedge

Directions:

Place ice in a high-ball glass and add the ingredients. Stir and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver