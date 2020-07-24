National Tequila Day falls on July 24th, and though we’ll never give up margaritas, sometimes it’s nice to branch out a little bit. This year, use the holiday as an excuse to try a few new cocktail recipes — and buy a few new bottles of tequila (did the Backstreet Boys tequila ever hit store shelves?)! Each of these drinks will help you beat the heat, and you’ll never be at a loss when it comes to using up your tequila again…not that that’s ever been an issue before.
1. The Cool
Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1 oz 1800 Silver
- .5 oz Cucumber Juice
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- .25 oz Simple Syrup
- Top with Champagne
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
2. Add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds.
3. Pour into a flute glass, top with Champagne, and garnish with a long swirled cucumber peel.
2. The Rock’s Strawberry Manarita
But first, MAHALO 🙏🏾🤙🏾 for making our @teremana brand the most exciting and fastest growing tequila in the market. Two things were critically important to me in producing this tequila/ QUALITY. Highest in quality, produces best in taste. Small batch, slow roasted in brick ovens and made by hand. The right way. ACCESSIBILITY. Teremana prides itself on being, “the tequila of the people” so I set the price point to make sure that EVERYONE could afford it. The People’s Tequila. Now go enjoy your frosty Strawberry Manarita! #teremanatuesday #smashtheberries #thetequilaofthepeople 🥃🥃
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson introduced his new tequila brand Teremana earlier this year and just a few days ago, he shared a delicious cocktail recipe on Instagram featuring Teremana. The drink resembles a margarita but has a few key differences. First, there’s no orange liqueur and instead of simple syrup, he uses agave nectar.
3. Tequila Herradura 19° North
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Herradura Reposado
- 1 part fresh squeezed lime juice
- ½ – ¾ part agave nectar (to taste)
- 1 tablespoons of sriracha sauce
- ½ part of pineapple juice
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice.
- Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.
Recipe courtesy of Tequila Herradura
4. The Summerita
Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. 1800 Silver
- 1 oz. watermelon juice
- .5 oz. lime juice
- .25 oz. agave syrup
- Pinch of cilantro
- Champagne
Directions:
- Add all ingredients but champagne to shaker.
- Shake hard for 15 seconds.
- Double strain into flute.
- Top with Champagne.
5. Nectar Twist
Recipe courtesy of 1800 Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz 1800 Silver
- .75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz Agave Nectar
- Slice of Watermelon
Directions:
- Add watermelon to a cocktail shaker and muddle until it’s pureed.
- Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds.
- Double strain into a martini glass.
- Garnish with watermelon rind.
6. Nosotros Blood + Sand
Recipe courtesy of Garh Dokken of the Craft House in Dana Point, CA
Ingredients:
- .75 oz Nosotros Reposado
- .75 oz orange juice (preferably blood orange)
- .75 oz cherry heering
- .75 oz dry vermouth
- 3 dash vanilla extract
- Orange peel and cherry (garnish)
Directions:
- Shake and double strain into a chilled coupe.
- Garnish with an orange peel and a cherry.
7. Total Tropicalism
Recipe courtesy of Gitano Jungle Room
Ingredients:
- 2oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco
- .5oz Ginger
- .75oz Lemon
- .75oz Honey
- Splash of mezcal
Directions:
- Shake and strain into rocks glass.
- Top with mezcal.
- Garnish with charred lemon wheel and umbrella
8. Maria Verde
Recipe courtesy of Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 2 Parts Milagro Reposado
- 1.5 Parts Jicama Juice
- 1 Rib of Celery
- 1 Part Tomatillo Juice
- .5 Part Fresh Lime Juice
- 6 drops Chipotle Sauce (or to taste)
- A Pinch of Black Salt
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a high ball glass with ice.
- Garnish with celery, cherry tomatoes and lime wedge.
9. Beach Life Paloma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver
- 4 oz Tonic
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- Grapefruit Wedge
Directions:
- Place ice in a high-ball glass and add the ingredients.
- Stir and garnish with grapefruit wedge.
Recipe courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver
