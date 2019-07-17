Did you know July 21 is National Ice Cream Day? It’s true. In fact, the entire month of July is dedicated to the dairy-based dessert. And while we don’t particularly need a reason to celebrate ice cream, having a solid excuse never hurt. Plus, free ice cream is the best ice cream. So where can you snag a sweet deal? From Carvel to Cold-Stone, these shops are serving free (or discounted) scoops this Sunday.

Carvel

Just daydreaming about our BOGO soft serve cups and cones deal for #NationalIceCreamDay 😍 Who will be your #icecream buddy? Tag them below! #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Q5zpbafvPJ — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 16, 2019

Carvel will continue its annual tradition of offering buy one, get one free cups and cones. All you need to do is swing by any of the chains 400 locations.

CREAM

While CREAM may be best known for their indulgent ice cream sandwiches, on Sunday the family run establishment will be serving up BOGO scoops. (Yes, that’s right; two scoops for the price of one!)

Cold Stone Creamery

If you sign up for Cold-Stone’s rewards program by July 20, you’ll receive a BOGO deal on National Ice Cream Day.

Cumberland Farms

You can get $1 off any “Ultimate Scoop” flavor this weekend. Simply text “SCOOPS” to 64827 to receive a coupon.

Godiva

#NationalIceCreamDay is right around the corner! GODIVA Boutiques are celebrating with a special offer on July 21st. Wondering what it is? Hint: It takes two 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/mzojZA1qwU — GODIVA (@GODIVA) July 15, 2019

Godiva is getting in on the BOGO action: everyone’s favorite chocolatier will be serving up buy one, get one 50 percent off soft serves and parfaits.

Halo Top Creamery

Halo Top is partnering with Bumble (yes, the dating app) to give away 5,000 free boxes of Halo Top Pops. All you have to do to score this sweet deal is swipe in Bumble Date, Bumble BFF or Bumble Bizz. If you’re matched with the creamery, you’ll get a coupon.

Johnny Rockets

OMG Free Shakes are coming! Come in July 21st for #NationalIceCreamDay 🍦 pic.twitter.com/GIfHgtWoV5 — Johnny Rockets (@JohnnyRockets) July 15, 2019

Want a free milkshake? You’re in luck: Johnny Rockets will be giving away the frothy and frosty beverages this Sunday when you purchase an entrée. You can also stop by and sample select shakes between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 18, 19 and 20.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is working with UNIQLO to give away free mochi. Simply stop by one of the nine UNIQLO pop-up events.

So Delicious Dairy Free Dessert

To snag a free pint of So Delicious on National Ice Cream Day, head over to Instagram and share a pic of you and your bestie sharing the sweet treat. The first 500 people to tag and follow So Delicious will get a coupon.