12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

Is there any summer dish more iconic than barbecue chicken? Walking through the neighborhood on hot summer nights, nothing beats the smell of slightly charred bbq sauce sizzling away on the grill. So what happens when you catch that blissful aroma and then have to face the reality of not actually having a grill at home? Luckily, the Instant Pot can save the day. Pressure cooking your chicken ensures that it gets fall-off-the-bone tender and cooks though, while a quick trip under the burner will usually suffice when it comes to generate some of that classic charred flavor. Better yet, you don’t have to go through the hassle of cleaning a grill, buying propane, or dealing with messy charcoal — the Instant Pot does it all.

1. Instant Pot pineapple BBQ Instant Pot chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Pineapple BBQ Instant Pot Chicken
Image: Meg’s Everyday Indulgence.

Homemade pineapple barbecue sauce and pineapple rings give a tangy tropical quality to this tender Instant Pot chicken.

2. Instant Pot Korean BBQ chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Korean BBQ Chicken
Image: Paint the Kitchen Red.

Spicy Korean gochujang chile paste adds a rich depth to the flavor of this Instant Pot bbq chicken.

3. BBQ Instant Pot wings

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: BBQ Instant Pot Wings
Image: Amy + Jacky Pressure Cook Recipes.

Sticky-sweet Instant Pot wings are even better than what you can order from your local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint.

4. Instant Pot BBQ pulled chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot BBQ Pulled Chicken
Image: Kara Lydon Nutrition.

Tender pulled chicken is a recipe staple around these parts. Use it to make sandwiches, to top pizzas, or even as a filling for egg rolls.

5. Low-carb Instant Pot BBQ pulled chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Low Carb BBQ Chicken
Image: Skinny Fitalicious.

No sugar? No problem! This no-sugar-added, Whole30-compliant barbecue chicken recipe will be the mainstay of your summer picnics all season long.

6. Instant Pot Air Fryer honey Sriracha BBQ wings

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Air Fryer Honey Sriracha BBQ Wings
Image: Wheat By The Wayside.

This recipe uses two of the hottest appliances of the moment, the Instant Pot and the Air Fryer, to churn out chicken wings with perfectly tender meat and irresistibly crispy skin.

7. Instant Pot brown sugar garlic chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Brown Sugar Garlic Chicken
Image: Rasa Malaysia.

Unlike traditional barbecue that’s made with a sauce, this Instant Pot recipe relies on a flavorful blend of brown sugar, garlic, cayenne pepper, and apple cider vinegar for flavor.

8. Instant Pot chili lime chicken wings

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot Chili Lime Chicken Wings
Image: My Kitchen Love.

These chicken wings take just four minutes on high pressure in your Instant Pot. Run them under the broiler to make them extra crispy before serving.

9. Instant Pot honey soy chicken thighs

Instant Pot Honey Soy Chicken Thighs
Image: The Flavor Bender.

A blend of sticky honey and rich, salty soy sauce makes this Instant Pot bbq chicken unforgettable.

10. Classic Instant Pot BBQ chicken

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Classic Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Image: Sweet and Savory Meals.

Making your own barbecue sauce from scratch is a total game-changer for this chicken. Even better is the fact that once you’ve mastered the basic recipe, you can adjust it to your own personal taste preference.

11. Instant Pot BBQ chicken stuffed sweet potatoes

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Image: Evolving Table.

Cooking sweet potatoes in the Instant Pot saves you a ton of time (and you don’t have to turn on the oven). While they’re cooking, you can whip up some barbecue chicken on the stove top, so it’s ready to spoon into your sweet potatoes once they’re done.

12. Instant Pot BBQ chicken legs

Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Legs
Image: Low Carb With Jennifer.

Chicken legs are one of the most economical cuts of meat out there, so load on the bbq sauce and pop them in the Instant Pot for an inexpensive summer meal.

