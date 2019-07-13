12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

Is there any summer dish more iconic than barbecue chicken? Walking through the neighborhood on hot summer nights, nothing beats the smell of slightly charred bbq sauce sizzling away on the grill. So what happens when you catch that blissful aroma and then have to face the reality of not actually having a grill at home? Luckily, the Instant Pot can save the day. Pressure cooking your chicken ensures that it gets fall-off-the-bone tender and cooks though, while a quick trip under the burner will usually suffice when it comes to generate some of that classic charred flavor. Better yet, you don’t have to go through the hassle of cleaning a grill, buying propane, or dealing with messy charcoal — the Instant Pot does it all.

1. Instant Pot pineapple BBQ Instant Pot chicken

Homemade pineapple barbecue sauce and pineapple rings give a tangy tropical quality to this tender Instant Pot chicken.

2. Instant Pot Korean BBQ chicken

Spicy Korean gochujang chile paste adds a rich depth to the flavor of this Instant Pot bbq chicken.

3. BBQ Instant Pot wings

Sticky-sweet Instant Pot wings are even better than what you can order from your local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint.

4. Instant Pot BBQ pulled chicken

Tender pulled chicken is a recipe staple around these parts. Use it to make sandwiches, to top pizzas, or even as a filling for egg rolls.

5. Low-carb Instant Pot BBQ pulled chicken

No sugar? No problem! This no-sugar-added, Whole30-compliant barbecue chicken recipe will be the mainstay of your summer picnics all season long.

6. Instant Pot Air Fryer honey Sriracha BBQ wings

This recipe uses two of the hottest appliances of the moment, the Instant Pot and the Air Fryer, to churn out chicken wings with perfectly tender meat and irresistibly crispy skin.

7. Instant Pot brown sugar garlic chicken

Unlike traditional barbecue that’s made with a sauce, this Instant Pot recipe relies on a flavorful blend of brown sugar, garlic, cayenne pepper, and apple cider vinegar for flavor.

8. Instant Pot chili lime chicken wings

These chicken wings take just four minutes on high pressure in your Instant Pot. Run them under the broiler to make them extra crispy before serving.

9. Instant Pot honey soy chicken thighs

A blend of sticky honey and rich, salty soy sauce makes this Instant Pot bbq chicken unforgettable.

10. Classic Instant Pot BBQ chicken

Making your own barbecue sauce from scratch is a total game-changer for this chicken. Even better is the fact that once you’ve mastered the basic recipe, you can adjust it to your own personal taste preference.

11. Instant Pot BBQ chicken stuffed sweet potatoes

Cooking sweet potatoes in the Instant Pot saves you a ton of time (and you don’t have to turn on the oven). While they’re cooking, you can whip up some barbecue chicken on the stove top, so it’s ready to spoon into your sweet potatoes once they’re done.

12. Instant Pot BBQ chicken legs

Chicken legs are one of the most economical cuts of meat out there, so load on the bbq sauce and pop them in the Instant Pot for an inexpensive summer meal.