7 Healthy Cereals That Your Kids Will Keep Asking For

Getting kids up and out to the door in the morning can sometimes be an exercise in futility. Plus, making sure that they’ve had breakfast (a.k.a the most important meal of the day) can make it even more complicated. But it doesn’t have to be if you have cereal because it can be the key to a five-minute meal. While you may frown at that idea because of all the talk of how much sugar can be found in a bowl we have come up with a list that features kid-friendly cereals that have less than 10 grams of sugar per serving and contain vitamins, minerals, whole grains and fiber. So add these to your pantry as they may be able to make your morning routine a little easier.

Trader Joe’s Joe’s O’s

A serving of this toasted whole grain cereal is packed with vitamins A, D, B, and C, plus calcium, fiber, iron, magnesium, and zinc. But luckily, it only has one gram of sugar while boasting 3 grams of protein. It contains no artificial colors or flavors and when paired with fruit and milk it is the perfect way to start the day.

Trader Joe’s Crisp Rice Cereal

Pour yourself a bowl of this yummy lightly toasted milled rice cereal that has been naturally fortified with vitamins A, B, C and D. It is an excellent source of folic acid and also has zinc. It contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and its sweet flavor comes from milled cane sugar of which it only has three grams. While it is good in the AM it is also perfect for making rice crispy treats.

Kashi by Kids Honey Cinnamon Cereal

Co-created by for kids by kids (the Kashi crew) this cereal gets its flavors from cinnamon, apple, and honey. Its crunchiness comes by way of the 20 grams of whole grains from red lentils. It also has three grams of fiber in every ¾ cup serving to provide a nourishing organic start to the day but isn’t weighed down by sugar as it has only seven grams.

Kashi by Kids Cocoa Crisp Cereal

Though it is meant to be eaten for breakfast, it makes a great afternoon snack that can be consumed directly out of the box. The crispy cocoa bites and filled pillows made with free trade organic cocoa doesn’t have a hint of the chickpeas that they are made with. You can once again thank the Kashi crew for this creation that serves up 18 grams of whole grains and three grams of fiber per ¾ cup. If your kid loves chocolate this will get them up and ready for the day faster than any alarm clock.

Barbara’s Snackimals Vanilla Blast Cereal

If you are going to have a list that includes chocolate then there needs to be vanilla too. And this cereal is vanilla goodness. It looks like a combination of animal crackers, a snack and breakfast cereal. It contains calcium, fiber, seven grams of sugar and eight grams of whole grains rounding out this tasty morning treat.

Bob’s Red Mill Pan-Baked Granola Maple Sea Salt

If you have never made granola with warm milk you should use this opportunity to do so. This could provide the hearty start to a day and though it contains maple syrup, it only has five grams of sugar. Best of all it has pumpkin, sesame, sunflower seeds and a healthy dose of whole grains. Use this the next time you want to make homemade granola bars and it also gets bonus points for being gluten-free.

Nature’s Path Organic EnviroKidz Panda Puffs Cereal

Free of gluten, artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, synthetic herbicides, pesticides with only seven grams of sugar are reasons enough to choose to consume these creamy puffs. But you can also help to save pandas because one percent of all sales of EnvironKidz cereal is donated to animal conservation and educational programs which makes this cereal an all-around good choice.