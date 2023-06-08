18 Mocktail Recipes So Good You Won’t Miss the Booze

Nothing beats sitting out by the pool with a drink in your hand (though sitting with the shades drawn in front of a fan can do the trick too), especially when what’s in your glass is refreshing, hydrating and f,ull of flavor. Our fave summer drinks keep us feeling cool in the heat so we can enjoy the sun as long as possible, and that often means skipping the booze and looking to fruit juices and fizzy drinks instead. Combine those things together and you have a selection of family-friendly mocktail beverages that you can serve to your loved ones all season long.

These bright and colorful mocktail recipes are proof you don’t need alcohol to treat yourself this season. If you want something sweet and exotic to sip on sans booze, check out some of our favorite summertime mocktail recipes.

Golden Glow Mocktail

Courtesy of Half-Baked Harvest.

If you like lemonade, you’ll love this spicy, ginger-lemon drink that’s loaded with turmeric for a golden glow, and sweetened with honey and molasses.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Baby Blue Colada Mocktail

Courtesy of The Social Sipper.

Mocktails should be just as exciting as cocktails, and this drink has that “wow” factor thanks to blue raspberry syrup and some eye-catching garnishes.

Get the recipe from The Social Sipper.

Grapefruit Thyme Cocktail

Courtesy of Flowers In the Salad.

Want to beat the heat? Sipping on these fizzy grapefruit-thyme cocktails, the perfect balance of bitter-herbal-tangy-sweet flavors, will do the trick.

Get the recipe from Flowers In the Salad.

Vanilla Earl Grey Blackberry Mocktail

Courtesy of Meg Is Well.

If you’re stumped on what drink to make, look to your collection of tea bags for inspiration. This cocktail pairs bergamot-flavored Earl Grey tea with vanilla and blackberry for a memorable sip.

Get the recipe from Meg Is Well.

Rosemary Pear Mocktail

Courtesy of Mash & Spread.

We can’t be the only ones who think pears don’t get enough love (just don’t tell apples we said so). Here, they’re combined with rosemary simple syrup for a classy, elegant mocktail. Serve with a fragrant rosemary spring as garnish.

Get the recipe from Mash & Spread.

Lemon Drop Mocktail

Courtesy of Food Banjo.

Any drink served in a martini glass feels fancy, and this simple lemon drop mocktail is no exception. Don’t forget to sugar your rims!

Get the recipe from Food Banjo.

Color-Changing Butterfly Pea Flower Mocktails

Courtesy of Fresh Flavorful.

A natural chemical reaction occurs when you add citrus juice to the blue tea made from butterfly pea flowers in this recipe — the mixture turns purple! Take that, bartenders.

Get the recipe from Fresh Flavorful.

Creamy Mint Limeade

Courtesy of Pedantic Foodie.

Take your limeade to the next level with the addition of sweetened condensed milk, which basically makes it taste like key lime pie in a glass.

Get the recipe from Pedantic Foodie.

Raspberry Rose Hibiscus Mocktails

Courtesy of Chews Local.

A combo of raspberry, rose, hibiscus, bitters, and herbs, this is a drink that’s designed to relax and rejuvenate, all without the use of alcohol.

Get the recipe from Chews Local.

Pineapple Lemonade

Courtesy of Lathis Kitchen.

Skip the tropical cocktails in favor of this simple pineapple lemonade, loaded with both vitamin c and big flavor.

Get the recipe from Lathis Kitchen.

Beeta-rita

Courtesy of Just Beet It.

Beet, blood orange, and lime virgin margaritas can be enjoyed by everyone at your next summer soiree, and they’re full of anti-oxidants and vitamins to rehydrate you after a long day in the sun.

Get the recipe from Just Beet It.

Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Courtesy of Savory Thoughts.

Take advantage of seasonal summer fruits with a pitcher mocktail. Add as much chopped fruit and berries to the finished blend of juices as your heart desires.

Get the recipe from Savory Thoughts.

Honey Raspberry Limeade

Courtesy of North Coast Eats.

Just the right amount of tangy and sweet, honey-sweetened raspberry limeade is like a big batch of berry mojitos sans booze.

Get the recipe from North Coast Eats.

Sugar Snap Pea Fauxitos

Courtesy of Snixy Kitchen.

Impress your next brunch guests with a bright green drink made with sugar snap pea-infused simple syrup, fresh mint, and sparkling water.

Get the recipe from Snixy Kitchen.

Sparkling Passionfruit Lemonade

Courtesy of Garlic and Zest.

A mocktail made with special ingredients can be just as appropriate for special occasions as a traditional cocktail. Include something unusual, like freshly-squeezed passion fruit juice, to make your recipe pop.

Get the recipe from Garlic and Zest.

Classic Shirley Temples

Courtesy of Julie’s Eats and Treats.

Shirley Temples are a classic for a reason. Each sip strikes the perfect balance between celebratorily sweet and ultra refreshing.

Get the recipe from Julie’s Eats and Treats.

Pina Colada Mocktails

Courtesy of Savory Thoughts.

Creamy coconut pina coladas don’t need any alcohol to taste delicious.

Get the recipe from Savory Thoughts.

Pineapple Tamarind Agua Fresca

Courtesy of Live Love Yummy.

Stay hydrated through the hottest summer days with a glass of tangy pineapple tamarind agua fresca served over crushed ice.

Get the recipe from Live Love Yummy.

Image: Snixy Kitchen. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows Image: Snixy Kitchen. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

