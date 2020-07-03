The Fourth of July is here, and if you put your red, white and blue-themed menu planning off until the very last minute and are scrambling for some fast, easy snack ideas — or maybe you’re just looking for some eye candy — we’re glad you’re here. Our IG feeds have been filled with red, white and blue foods, but the party appetizer boards are the most visually appealing and would definitely be the easiest dish to whip up in under 20 minutes. Because I know you all enjoy staring at meticulously plated food boards as much as I do, let’s take a look at some of the best patriotic party platters we’ve found so far.

Star shaped crackers and star-shaped cheese — so festive!

Look at the little stars she carved into the mini Babybel cheeses!

Yes, even salami can be patriotic if you use a cookie cutter to cut it into little stars.

This video shows how easy and effortless these boards are to put together.

America, land of the cheese and cured meats!

This board surely has something to please everyone.

Omg! This one includes baby shark gummies for the kids. Hey, seeing them on your party board is better than having to hear that song again, right?

This one might take a little more skill but the end result is totally worth it.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

This story was originally published in July 2019.

