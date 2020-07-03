The Fourth of July is here, and if you put your red, white and blue-themed menu planning off until the very last minute and are scrambling for some fast, easy snack ideas — or maybe you’re just looking for some eye candy — we’re glad you’re here. Our IG feeds have been filled with red, white and blue foods, but the party appetizer boards are the most visually appealing and would definitely be the easiest dish to whip up in under 20 minutes. Because I know you all enjoy staring at meticulously plated food boards as much as I do, let’s take a look at some of the best patriotic party platters we’ve found so far.
As you know, I don’t sell boards so sometimes I’m not able to give you all the holiday inspo! But here are some AMAZING boards from our cheesy community for ideas. Happy 4th of July weekend!!!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 📸 CRED: 1- @thedelicious 2- @cheeseboardqueen 3- @seecandycook 4- @thecharcuteriemama 5- @boards_by_afenyn10 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #tallycheeseboards #summer #palmbrie #loveletterstocheese #2020 #love #traderjoes #cheeseclass #cheeseinspo #cheeseboard #charcuterist #plattersoftheworld #grazingboard #cheeseplatter #ainttoproudtocheese #charcuterie #graze #grazing #tlh #events #tallahassee #local #tastemademedoit #huffposttaste #feedfeed #buzzfeedtasty #spreadly
Star shaped crackers and star-shaped cheese — so festive!
🇺🇸4TH OF JULY 🇺🇸 KIDS BOARD INSPO for your festivities! Lots of red, white & blue goodies to celebrate! ❤️⚪️💙Check out Stories for tips on how to recreate this look, but be warned that it might cause a mild obsession with cookie cutters⭐️⭐️⭐️! SWIPE for labels! And note that while I call this a “kid’s board,” adults are just as inclined to enjoy these Independence Day-themed bites! #AintTooProudToCheese.
Look at the little stars she carved into the mini Babybel cheeses!
Yes, even salami can be patriotic if you use a cookie cutter to cut it into little stars.
This video shows how easy and effortless these boards are to put together.
Any holiday is a great excuse for an epic cheese plate 🇺🇸 I put together a little patriotic cheese plate with the most red, white and blue ingredients I could find. Starting at 12 o’clock and going clockwise 👉 strawberry, hard salami, prosciutto, Brie cheese, blueberries, macadamia nuts, cheddar cheese, blackberries, blueberry cheese spread and Swiss cheese. If you need some tips for throwing one of these together, read my blog post at the link below or the link in my bio. https://madaboutfood.co/new-blog/make-an-epic-charcuterie-board #madaboutfood #foodstagram #eatrealfood #fuelyourbody #goodmoodfood #healthyish #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #food52grams #eatwellbewell #eeeeeats #makesmeswhole #bonappetit #thenewhealthy #feedfeed #allrecipes #tasteofhome #realfood #homemade #recipe #foodblog #thekitchn #realsimple #cheeseplate #cheeseboard #lchf
America, land of the cheese and cured meats!
This board surely has something to please everyone.
Land of the free, home of the Brie 🇺🇸 . . . . . #america #happy4thofjuly #themedfood #platter #foodstyling #foodie #babyshark #cheeseboard #meatandcheese #thatcheeseplate #funwithfood #charcuterie #hostesslife #buzzfeedfood #redwhiteandblue #justaddwine #fromage #imsomartha #thecheersexperience #cheers
Omg! This one includes baby shark gummies for the kids. Hey, seeing them on your party board is better than having to hear that song again, right?
The grand ol’ flag cheese tray is definitely going to be making its appearance again during our Memorial Day weekend celebrations 😍🇺🇸😋❤️ click the link in @thebakermama ‘s profile to get all the tasty details so you can make one too! #boardsbythebakermama . . . Repost @thebakermama ・・・ . . https://thebakermama.com/recipes/american-flag-cheese-tray/ . . #cheesetray #memorialday #cheeseboard #partyboard #partyfood #charcuterieboard @thefeedfeed #traderjoes #traderjoeslist #seriouseats #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thatsgoodhousekeeping #imsomartha #iamcreative #thekitchen #todayfood #thekitchen #beautifulcuisines #tohfoodie #shareyourtable #tastingtable #thatsdarling #traderjoesfinds #traderjoeslove #traderjoesdavie #traderjoescheese #cheese #cheeseplease #cheeses
This one might take a little more skill but the end result is totally worth it.
4th ideas 🍉☁️🥏 1. Party Board by @ainttooproudtomeg 👏🏻You guys know I love a good party board and this one is so cute and simple with REAL red, white and blue foods. 🎇 2. Easy Ice Cream Sandwiches (recipe in my ebook on my website) 📚 3. Flag Fruit Cobbler- nice twist on the flag cake, but don’t remember where I saw this. 🤷🏻♀️ 4. Popsicles (recipe in my ebook on my website) 5. No Recipe Needed Summer Fruit 🍉 🍒🍓🍑 (my personal fav) #4thofjuly #summertreats #partyboard #recipes #summerrecipes
Happy Fourth of July, everyone!
This story was originally published in July 2019.
