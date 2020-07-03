Food & RecipesEntertaining

The Most Gorgeous July 4th Party Boards on Instagram

by

The Fourth of July is here, and if you put your red, white and blue-themed menu planning off until the very last minute and are scrambling for some fast, easy snack ideas — or maybe you’re just looking for some eye candy — we’re glad you’re here. Our IG feeds have been filled with red, white and blue foods, but the party appetizer boards are the most visually appealing and would definitely be the easiest dish to whip up in under 20 minutes. Because I know you all enjoy staring at meticulously plated food boards as much as I do, let’s take a look at some of the best patriotic party platters we’ve found so far.

View this post on Instagram

As you know, I don’t sell boards so sometimes I’m not able to give you all the holiday inspo! But here are some AMAZING boards from our cheesy community for ideas. Happy 4th of July weekend!!!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 📸 CRED: 1- @thedelicious 2- @cheeseboardqueen 3- @seecandycook 4- @thecharcuteriemama 5- @boards_by_afenyn10 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #tallycheeseboards #summer #palmbrie #loveletterstocheese #2020 #love #traderjoes #cheeseclass #cheeseinspo #cheeseboard #charcuterist #plattersoftheworld #grazingboard #cheeseplatter #ainttoproudtocheese #charcuterie #graze #grazing #tlh #events #tallahassee #local #tastemademedoit #huffposttaste #feedfeed #buzzfeedtasty #spreadly

A post shared by Shannon Kolchakian (@tallycheeseboards) on

Star shaped crackers and star-shaped cheese — so festive!

Look at the little stars she carved into the mini Babybel cheeses!

Yes, even salami can be patriotic if you use a cookie cutter to cut it into little stars.

This video shows how easy and effortless these boards are to put together.

View this post on Instagram

Any holiday is a great excuse for an epic cheese plate 🇺🇸 I put together a little patriotic cheese plate with the most red, white and blue ingredients I could find. Starting at 12 o’clock and going clockwise 👉 strawberry, hard salami, prosciutto, Brie cheese, blueberries, macadamia nuts, cheddar cheese, blackberries, blueberry cheese spread and Swiss cheese. If you need some tips for throwing one of these together, read my blog post at the link below or the link in my bio. https://madaboutfood.co/new-blog/make-an-epic-charcuterie-board #madaboutfood #foodstagram #eatrealfood #fuelyourbody #goodmoodfood #healthyish #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #food52grams #eatwellbewell #eeeeeats #makesmeswhole #bonappetit #thenewhealthy #feedfeed #allrecipes #tasteofhome #realfood #homemade #recipe #foodblog #thekitchn #realsimple #cheeseplate #cheeseboard #lchf

A post shared by Madeline | Mad About Food (@mad_about_food) on

America, land of the cheese and cured meats!

This board surely has something to please everyone.

Omg! This one includes baby shark gummies for the kids. Hey, seeing them on your party board is better than having to hear that song again, right?

View this post on Instagram

The grand ol’ flag cheese tray is definitely going to be making its appearance again during our Memorial Day weekend celebrations 😍🇺🇸😋❤️ click the link in @thebakermama ‘s profile to get all the tasty details so you can make one too! #boardsbythebakermama . . . Repost @thebakermama ・・・ . . https://thebakermama.com/recipes/american-flag-cheese-tray/ . . #cheesetray #memorialday #cheeseboard #partyboard #partyfood #charcuterieboard @thefeedfeed #traderjoes #traderjoeslist #seriouseats #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thatsgoodhousekeeping #imsomartha #iamcreative #thekitchen #todayfood #thekitchen #beautifulcuisines #tohfoodie #shareyourtable #tastingtable #thatsdarling #traderjoesfinds #traderjoeslove #traderjoesdavie #traderjoescheese #cheese #cheeseplease #cheeses

A post shared by @ traderjoesfl on

This one might take a little more skill but the end result is totally worth it.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

This story was originally published in July 2019.

Before you go, check out these 4th of July dishes you can make in 30 minutes or less.

Comments

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Trader Joe's

Gummy Bear-Flavored Grapes Exist & You Can Get Them at Trader Joe’s

Gummy Bear-Flavored Grapes Exist & You Can Get Them at Trader Joe’s

View article
costco face masks

Costco Sells an Everything Bagel Seasoning That People Swear Is Better Than Trader Joe’s

Costco Sells an Everything Bagel Seasoning That People Swear Is Better Than Trader Joe’s

View article
Trader Joe's store

Trader Joe’s Is Releasing 4 New Beers, Including Cookie Butter Beer

Trader Joe’s Is Releasing 4 New Beers, Including Cookie Butter Beer

View article
Best Deep Fryers Amazon

Quality Deep Fryers For Making Takeout-Style Meals at Home

Quality Deep Fryers For Making Takeout-Style Meals at Home

View article
Best Blenders Amazon

These Multi-Purpose Blenders Mix Up More Than Just Smoothies

These Multi-Purpose Blenders Mix Up More Than Just Smoothies

View article
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis’ Red, White & Blue Salad Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

Giada De Laurentiis’ Red, White & Blue Salad Is Perfect for the Fourth of July

ad