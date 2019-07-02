Nobody throws a party quite like Ina Garten. The culinary goddess whips up elegant, decadent and elaborate meals with ease. (Don’t believe me? Try cooking her 40 clove chicken.) But what will the be serving on our nation’s birthday? Garten’s Fourth of July menu is fruity, flavorful and there isn’t a hot dog or hamburger in sight.

“I like traditions as much as anyone,” Garten wrote on Instagram, “but when my friends expect the usual hot dogs and hamburgers for July 4th, sometimes I like to shake things up. This year, I’m making my Watermelon Mojitos, Grilled Herbed Shrimp with Mango Salsa, Panzanella, and—just to have a little tradition!—my classic Flag Cake for dessert. It’s an easy, summery menu I can make mostly in advance, so all I have to do is throw the shrimp on the grill just before dinner!”

Garten ended the post by asking fans what their food plans were: “What are you making for the 4th of July??”

Of course, the answer to Garten’s question is simple. I mean, who doesn’t love watermelon and white rum? Plus, her shrimp skewers sound delish! But if these options don’t tickle your fancy, or you’re hoping to stick with beef and beer, check out Garten’s blue cheese burgers or these strangely satisfying peanut butter and jelly burgers. They take tradition to the next level.