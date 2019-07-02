Food & RecipesFood News

Ina Garten Just Told Us What’s On Her Fourth of July Menu & It’s Not the Least Bit Traditional

by

Nobody throws a party quite like Ina Garten. The culinary goddess whips up elegant, decadent and elaborate meals with ease. (Don’t believe me? Try cooking her 40 clove chicken.) But what will the Barefoot Contessa be serving on our nation’s birthday? Garten’s Fourth of July menu is fruity, flavorful and there isn’t a hot dog or hamburger in sight.

“I like traditions as much as anyone,” Garten wrote on Instagram, “but when my friends expect the usual hot dogs and hamburgers for July 4th, sometimes I like to shake things up. This year, I’m making my Watermelon Mojitos, Grilled Herbed Shrimp with Mango Salsa, Panzanella, and—just to have a little tradition!—my classic Flag Cake for dessert. It’s an easy, summery menu I can make mostly in advance, so all I have to do is throw the shrimp on the grill just before dinner!”

Garten ended the post by asking fans what their food plans were: “What are you making for the 4th of July??”

Of course, the answer to Garten’s question is simple. I mean, who doesn’t love watermelon and white rum? Plus, her shrimp skewers sound delish! But if these options don’t tickle your fancy, or you’re hoping to stick with beef and beer, check out Garten’s blue cheese burgers or these strangely satisfying peanut butter and jelly burgers. They take tradition to the next level.

Comments

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Mix salad with corn, apple, avocado

The 6 Most Popular BBQ Recipes on Pinterest Right Now

The 6 Most Popular BBQ Recipes on Pinterest Right Now

View article
Subway Is Selling Halo Top Milkshakes,

Halo Top Milkshakes Are Coming — Here’s Where You Can Snag Them

Halo Top Milkshakes Are Coming — Here’s Where You Can Snag Them

View article
Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder: What's

We Got a Look Inside Nikki Reed’s Plant-Based Fridge

We Got a Look Inside Nikki Reed’s Plant-Based Fridge

View article
LideyLikes ice cream sandwiches

These Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are Ina Garten-Approved

These Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are Ina Garten-Approved

View article
Aperol spritz

The Aperol Spritz Is Here to Stay, According to Yelp

The Aperol Spritz Is Here to Stay, According to Yelp

View article
Nestlé Toll House edible cookie dough

Thanks to Nestlé Toll House, You Can Now Eat Cookie Dough Totally Worry-Free

Thanks to Nestlé Toll House, You Can Now Eat Cookie Dough Totally Worry-Free

ad