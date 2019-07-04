Food & RecipesRecipes

14 Kid-Approved Smoothies to Make With All Those Berries You Just Picked

When it comes to a healthy breakfast, kid-friendly options can feel a little bit limited. Eggs often aren’t an option, and how many days in a row can you really serve yogurt parfait before somebody throws a fit? Luckily, it’s summertime, and a great way to mix up the breakfast routine is with a kid-approved smoothie packed with summer berries and other fruits.

The recipes below call for at least one type of berry — strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are the focus, since they’re the ones you’ll likely have in abundance during the summer — plus other ingredients like bananas, yogurt, milk, chocolate, and peanut butter. None taste overly healthy, and some even taste like creamy milkshakes. The recipes are easy to customize based on what you have on-hand since all you need to do is throw everything in a blender and whiz it all up.

The next time you’re at a loss for what to serve for breakfast and realize you have plenty of just-picked (or just bought) berries laying around, whip up a batch of one these smoothies. Your kids will approve, I promise.

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie
Strawberry-blueberry smoothie

Kill two berries with one smoothie when you whip up this creamy, nutrient-packed strawberry-blueberry concoction.

Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry smoothie

A hint of lemon makes this strawberry smoothie taste extra fresh. And, feel free to swap out the stevia for honey.

Strawberry-Raspberry Almond Butter Smoothie
Strawberry-raspberry almond butter smoothie

No kid would ever guess that this smoothie is made with nutrient-packed ingredients like almond butter, dates, and a little bit of (invisible!) spinach.

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Strawberry-banana smoothie

Thanks to creamy blended banana, this fruity smoothie tastes like a milkshake.

Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberry smoothie

If your kids need a little extra sweetness, try this blueberry smoothie, which is made with banana and sweetened with apple juice.

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie
Strawberry oatmeal smoothie

The best way to sell this strawberry-oatmeal smoothie is to let your kids know it tastes like muffin batter.

Chocolate-Raspberry Smoothie
Chocolate-raspberry smoothie

Every parent knows that the way to sell something to (most) kids is to add chocolate. This berry smoothie is no exception.

Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
Blueberry cheesecake smoothie

A little bit of cream cheese goes a long way in making this blueberry smoothie taste like a decadent slice of cheesecake.

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Smoothie
Chocolate-dipped strawberry smoothie

No matter how old you are, you can’t go wrong with the chocolate-strawberry combination.

Strawberry-Pineapple Breakfast Smoothie
Strawberry-pineapple breakfast smoothie

Garnish this berry-pineapple smoothie with your favorite granola, or even some crushed up cereal.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie
Peanut butter and jelly smoothie

Turns out, peanut butter and jelly doesn’t always need to be sandwiched between slices of bread.

Mango-Raspberry Smoothie
Mango-raspberry smoothie

Don’t usually stock mango? Buy it pre-cut in the freezer section, and use it to sweeten and thicken smoothies like this one.

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
Blueberry muffin smoothie

If you have time to bake blueberry muffins, great! If not, whip up a blueberry muffin smoothie instead.

 

Raspberry Peach Smoothie
Raspberry-peach smoothie

Put two kid-favorite fruits to work in this raspberry-peach smoothie.

 

