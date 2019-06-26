Serena Williams slays on the tennis court — and in real life. The all-star athlete is a UNICEF ambassador, a Purple Purse ambassador, a women’s health and equality advocate, a wife and mom. But Williams can add a new accolade to her resume because finally, Serena Williams is going to appear on a Wheaties box. Given her long list of personal and professional accomplishments, it’s about time.

General Mills announced the new box on their blog yesterday. “The image chosen of Serena Williams for her Wheaties box… is fitting for a champion,” the release reads. “It’s a moment of sheer jubilation and celebration, which she has had so many times in her tennis career.”

Williams also shared the cover, and — in her Instagram post — recognized Althea Gibson: the first African-American female tennis player to be featured on the bright orange box. “In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

In the aforementioned press release, Williams noted being featured on the Wheaties box fulfilled a lifelong dream. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes.”

The inclusion of Williams is a no-brainer. She has won 23 major singles titles, 14 major doubles titles and two major mixed titles. She has also taken home the Olympic gold four times, and now you can take Williams’ Wheaties box home. The limited-edition box will be on grocery stores shelves sometime next month.