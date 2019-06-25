Food & RecipesFood News

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Are a Feast for Our Eyes & Our Tastebuds

by

Starbucks knows that the rainbow never goes out of style, and the latest additions to their Summer 2019 menu reflects that with a new line-up of colorful beverages to cool us off during the inevitable climate change-fueled heat waves we’re about to endure until blizzard season comes back in, oh, mid-October. The new drinks are comprised mostly of fruity new Teavana iced tea and lemonade flavors, but there’s an espresso drink and some tasty new food options to choose from too.

First up are the thirst-quenching tea concoctions. There’s the Teavana Peach Green Tea Lemonade, which has gotten a recipe revamp and is now made with peach-flavored fruit juice and lemonade. Next up is the Teavana Guava White Tea Lemonade, which puts white tea and guava juice to good use. Last but definitely not least, you’ll be able to chug down the new purple drink: Teavana Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Those who crave a little bit more caffeine in the morning can opt for the new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, which is joining the permanent menu year-round (ask for it hot in the winter). A fluffy cloud foam flavored with toffee nut syrup is served over ice with a shot of espresso, and is decorated with a caramel and mocha drizzle.

Of course, to fuel your beach days, camping trips, and air conditioner-repair adventures, you’ll need some grub — the Strawberry Cake Pop and Smoked Shoulder Bacon Breakfast Sandwich should more than do the trick.

The drinks and new food items are now available at Starbucks locations nationwide. You can try them for yourself during Starbucks Happy Hour on June 27th — buy a grande or larger beverage after 3 pm, receive a second one free, including the new seasonal beverages. Bonus points if you get one of the colorful new teas in a reusable rainbow or color-changing tumbler. Our summer just got a whole lot tastier!

