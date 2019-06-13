Food & RecipesFood News

Kraft’s Salad ‘Frosting’ Is a Sneaky Way to Get Kids to Eat Veggies

It’s a struggle for most, if not all parents: getting the kids to eat their greens. The tactics run long, too, from mixing vegetables into the kids’ favorite meals and disguising the veggies as snacks, to serving vegetarian recipes for comfort food dishes, like lasagna. And now Kraft has an idea to add to the ever-growing list: give them salad frosting to squirt onto their veggies.

What is salad frosting, you ask? Good question. Salad frosting comes in kid-friendly, colorful, frosting tube packaging decorated with a confetti design. What pours out of the tube isn’t your typical slather-on-a-cake frosting. Instead, it’s ranch dressing.

Image: Kraft.

The incognito ranch isn’t available for the public to purchase yet, though. To get your hands on them, parents can win a tube by entering Kraft’s #LieLikeAParent contest through tomorrow, June 14. Entering’s easy; just tweet the best lie you’ve told your kids and use the hashtags #LieLikeAParent and #contest. Kraft will then select 1,500 winners based on total likes and originality.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” Kraft’s head of marketing, Sergio Eleuterio, says in a news release. “Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad ‘Frosting’ is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

And it looks like Kraft has snagged a few solid contest entries, so far. These are our favorites:

If this product will get kids to eat their veggies, who knows; but it doesn’t hurt to try, right?

New in Food & Recipes

