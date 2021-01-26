We Tried 5 CBD-Infused Beverages & Here’s What Happened

If you haven’t heard, CBD, or cannabidiol, is the hottest new superfood ingredient getting added to all sorts of things. We’re talking beverages, body balms, ice cream, and even coffee beans. The reason? There’s some evidence that CBD can help with a slew of issues, from period pain and inflammation to anxiety and arousal. But what’s the best way to incorporate it into your daily routine?

Our favorite way to get a dose of CBD leaves the heavy ice creams and infused edibles behind in favor of thirst-quenching beverages. Whether you fancy a spot of tea or need something cold to help you recover from a workout, we’re starting to discover that there’s a CBD-infused beverage out there for pretty much everyone. These next-level beverages give boring water and sugary energy drinks a run for their money and just might make you want to kick that soda habit for good. From drink mixers like Zolt and hemp-infused shots to ready-to-drink canned beverages from Recess, there are a variety of ways to get your CBD drink on.

In our always-on-the-go world, CBD isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the products infused with it just keep getting more innovative. So, we tested out a handful of popular CBD-infused beverages to give you an idea as to what you can expect from your first CBD drink experience.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zolt is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zolt Hemp Drink Mix

Image: Zolt.

If you’re looking for a customized CBD drink routine, consider Zolt your personal trainer on your hemp-infused beverage journey. The Variety Pack includes seven different types of drink enhancers (two of each) targeted for each part of your day. I start my morning with Rise, which is made with green tea and guarana for a caffeine boost; power through my mid-day slump or workout with Boost+, which has 10mg of guarana and 100mg of natural caffeine; and end the day with Dreamy: a sleep-inducing cocktail of melatonin and ashwagandha. Whether you need to reset, wake up, or find some balance during the day, there’s a Zolt stick for your needs—and without the typical grassy CBD flavor you’d expect (Balance Coconut is basically a mini beach vacation in a glass—sunburn not included).

Zolt Hemp Drink Mix Variety Pack $40.00 Buy now

Recess Sparkling Water

Image: Recess.

Hemp-infused drinks don’t necessarily have to have that earthy, hippie flavor. Recess is refreshingly fizzy, so if you’re addicted to sparkling water like me, this CBD-infused refreshment is for you. Each can contains hemp and adaptogens like American Ginseng, L-Theanine, and Lemon Balm that’ll leave you feeling calm, cool, and collected. The drinks are made with real fruit, and while I don’t normally drink sweet beverages, these tasted natural and not cloying the way corn syrup-sweetened drinks can. My go-to flavors are Coconut Lime, which feels like a tropical vacation in a can, and Peach Ginger. And if you’re trying to drink less alcohol (*raises hand), they make for the perfect canned wine substitute.

Recess the Sampler $29.99 Buy now

Nano Hemp Shot

Image: Kiteman.

If you don’t love the thought of sipping on a flavored beverage just to get the nutrients (as a devout water and seltzer drinker, I totally get it), Kiteman drink shots with hemp extract are a nice solution. The shots are made with 25mg of water-soluble hemp oil extract, and the watermelon and strawberry kiwi flavors are refreshing and light. They go down quickly so you can get on with your life, and have the soothing effects of CBD —a win in my book.

Nano Hemp Shot 25mg $26.42 on Amazon.com Buy now

SingleSeed Lalpina CBD Water

Image: SingleSeed SingleSeed

CBD is usually oil soluble, but Lalpina’s water is made with “CBD utilizing nanotechnology” that makes CBD water soluble, meaning your body can absorb more of it. I was pleasantly surprised by the light, clean flavor of the water, and was relieved that it wasn’t sweetened. I might not reach for a bottle of this every time I’m thirsty, but I would for sure grab one after a sweaty summer hike or grueling session at the gym to cool off and help my muscles relax and recover.

SingleSeed Lalpina CBD Water, 12-Pack $64.95 Buy now

Neorogan Hemp CBD Tea

Image: Neurogan Neurogan

If you don’t mind the grassy, earthy flavor of hemp, this tea could be for you. Neorgan’s Hemp Enriched Tea is made out of a proprietary blend of organic, non-GMO Danish hemp. It has a light taste, and if the earthiness isn’t your thing a little honey and lemon liven things right up. Whether or not the CBD in the drink is responsible for how relaxed I felt after a cup may be up for debate (a nice hot cuppa is pretty soothing regardless), but I would reach for this as a soothing before-bed tonic any night.

Neurogan CBD Tea (900mg) $19.95 Buy now

