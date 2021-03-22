Win Your Seder with These Bubbe-Approved Passover Dishes

Passover starts on Marth 27th and like all good Jewish holidays, food plays a central role. The holiday kicks off with the seder, held on the first and second night of Passover. It’s a time for friends and family to gather around the table and retell the story of the Jewish people’s exodus from Egypt. There are lots of symbolic foods, lively discussions, singing and plenty of matzah and wine to go around. When it’s finally time to eat the meal, people are pretty hungry, so you better have some delicious Passover-approved recipes on hand so you can deliver the goods!

While there are some dietary limitations during the week-long holiday (bye, bread), there are plenty of delicious chametz-free dishes to enjoy. We gathered the best Passover recipes perfect for your seder. Matzo ball soup, brisket, gefilte fish, macaroons, lemon tart, we’ve got the recipes to take your Passover feast to the next level.

Gefilte fish

Image: Joan Nathan.

While it’s not the sexiest Jewish food, gefilte fish is a seder staple that shouldn’t be overlooked. This recipe is far from the gelatinous jarred version and is made with whitefish, pike or carp, carrots, matzo meal, eggs and onions.

Get the recipe from Joan Nathan.

Matzo ball soup

Image: Once Upon a Chef.

Seder night is like the Oscars for matzo ball soup. Make your matzo balls and stock ahead of time and keep them separate until you’re ready to serve.

Get the recipe from Once Upon a Chef.

Brisket

Image: Once Upon a Chef.

Brisket is the perfect make-ahead seder dish as the flavors actually improve the longer it sits. This gorgeous Moroccan-style brisket is made with apricots, prunes and plenty of delicious spices like cinnamon, cumin and coriander.

Get the recipe from Once Upon a Chef.

Lemon tart

Image: Rachel Kor.

This gorgeous and quick to make lemon tart is the perfect light dessert to end your heavy late-night seder dinner.

Get the recipe from Rachel Kor.

Haroset

Image: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen.

Haroset is a Passover condiment made with apples, nuts and wine.

Get the recipe from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen.

Chocolate matzo crunch

Image: Tori Avey.

Traditionally the afikomen (more matzo) is eaten for dessert at the Seder. For a sweet twist, make this addictive chocolate toffee matzo crunch made with pistachios and sea salt.

Get the recipe from Tori Avey.

Potato kugel

Image: Tori Avey.

This Jewish classic is total comfort food and the perfect accompaniment to brisket.

Get the recipe from Tori Avey.

Chicken Marbella

Image: She Wears Many Hats.

Not into red meat? This chicken Marbella would be a great addition to your Seder dinner. It’s saucy, sweet, tangy and oh so satisfying.

Get the recipe from She Wears Many Hats.

Green salad

Image: Tori Avey.

Lighten up your holiday table with this fresh, springy green salad made with arugula, avocado and asparagus.

Get the recipe from Tori Avey.

Cauliflower mash

Image: Minimalist Baker.

Soak up all that delicious brisket gravy with this garlicky cauliflower mash.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

Raspberry coconut macaroons

Image: Smitten Kitchen.

Coconut macaroons are synonymous with Passover. Instead of the bland store-bought ones, make these pretty raspberry macaroons for a fruity twist on the classic dessert.

Get the recipe from Smitten Kitchen.

A version of this article was originally published April 2019.