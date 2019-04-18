The Best New Snacks to Buy at Aldi Right Now

Aldi has quickly become one of our go-to spots for stocking up on snacks, now that the European chain is rapidly expanding into the US (by 2022 they’ll have almost 2,500 stores here in the US). When you’re at Aldi, you can expect to find great deals on bulk items, specialty foods, and both American and European-style snacks. They have new items coming in and out all the time, but these are some of the new Aldi snacks we can’t stop drooling over.

1. Specially selected everything croissant

How do you make buttery, flaky croissants even better? Swirl them up and add a generous shake of everything bagel seasoning. According to Delish, these are available now and will only set you back $3.89 a box.

2. Live G Free gluten-free cheddar biscuits and cornbread

One of our favorite things about Aldi is their wide selection of gluten-free products so we’re extra excited about these. Baking up a tray of cheddar cheese biscuits or cornbread from an easy mix means you’ll have a gluten-free snack on hand all week long.

3. Mama Cozzi pizza bagels

Pizza bagels in bulk? You bet we’re excited about this new snack. Choose from pepperoni or combination, and get ready for a totally nostalgic snack attack. What’s not to love about everyone’s favorite after-school snack being ridiculously affordable?

4. Belmont chocolate caramel toffee cheesecake

Check the frozen aisle for these cheesecakes, which also come in a tangy lemon flavor.

5. Happy Farms mild cheddar or Colby jack cheese cubes

If you need a satisfying low-carb snack, don’t overthink it. Handy pre-cubed cheddar or Colby jack cheese will give you the protein you need and the flavor you crave.

6. Baker’s Corner cookie mix

There are two kind of people in this world: chocolate chip cookie people, and sugar cookie people. But you don’t have to choose, now that Aldi is selling easy baking mixes for both kinds.

7. Wild blueberry cobble cake

This springtime addition, a cobbler-cheesecake hybrid, will be in stores on April 17th. Look for blueberry and peach varieties.

8. Mama Cozzi garlic breadsticks

Heating up some leftover marinara is totally worth it if you want to make these garlic bread sticks reach their full potential.

9. Savoritz oyster crackers

Yes, you can put these in your soup, but the tiny saltine-like crackers are a great road trip snack, too. Our favorite way to snack on these little crackers is with this recipe for ranch oyster crackers.

10. White Sangria

Who says Sangria can’t be a snack? Certainly not us. In fact, Aldi’s alcoholic beverages just so happen to be some of our favorites and even win awards so we highly encourage it. This one is full of citrus fruit aromas and flavors. You can enjoy it on its own or dress it up by adding some fresh fruit.

And don’t forget that ALDI is adding new snacks all the time, so check for additions whenever your stomach starts to grumble.