Wine & 2-Pound Dragon Eggs Are Exactly What Your GoT Viewing Party Needs

Exactly one month from now, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting what feels like decades for — the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere. That’s just enough time to throw together a themed viewing party, and lucky for us, plenty of retailers have GoT-branded, GoT-appropriate products to stock up on, from official GoT wine to 2-pound chocolate dragon eggs.

Let’s start with the official wine of the highly-acclaimed HBO series.

Found on the Game of Thrones Wines website, these wines come in three varieties: a red blend, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Well, they did come in three varieties; the red blend and Cab Sauv are both sold out, so you better drop that Chardonnay in your basket asap.

For $20, the 2016 Chardonnay is a blend with 90 percent Chardonnay and 10 percent Riesling, so it’s likely a little on the sweeter side. With aromas of stone fruit and white blossoms and peach, apricot and tangerine notes, one bottle of this wine might not be enough; so drop two or three bottles in your cart, instead.

You also get a complimentary, Game of Thrones-branded corkscrew with your order.

Image: Deliveroo.

As for those 2-pound chocolate dragon eggs, U.K.-based delivery service Deliveroo is going above and beyond, selling chocolate eggs hand-painted to look like Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs. This isn’t an item you can purchase ahead of time for your viewing party; instead, their promotion starts the day of the premiere, April 14, and will run through Easter Sunday. For about $1.05 each, these massive eggs are made of fair trade white chocolate.

The downside is the Deliveroo promotion is only available overseas in London, Manchester and Leeds. Devoted fans will need to book a flight to the UK to snag these babies. The good news, however, is there are plenty of other Game of Thrones products you can scarf down on and imbibe during the premiere, like these Game of Thrones Oreos.

