Food & RecipesCooking & Entertaining

Walmart Just Launched an Exclusive & Surprisingly Affordable KitchenAid Collection

by

Take a look around your kitchen; now take a closer look at your cooking utensils and gadgets. When’s the last time you replaced all those ladles? Or how about that colander? If you’re like us, those measuring cups have probably been sitting in that drawer since 2009. We ask because Walmart just launched a brand-new, exclusive line of KitchenAid products, and you’ll want ev-er-y-thing.

At slightly reduced prices than you’d find at other retailers, these KitchenAid products, which hit Walmart shelves on March 9, aren’t necessarily a steal, but they’ll definitely leave you saving a few bucks at checkout — especially the 15-piece kitchen tool set. Delish calls it the best deal, and they aren’t wrong. At $39.97, the set includes all the essentials, including ladles, measuring cups, whisks and spatulas, and then some, like an ice cream scooper.

All of the gadgets in the KitchenAid collection are under $40, so what are you waiting for? Get to shopping, and we suggest starting with the items below that we may or may not already have in our shopping cart…

KitchenAid 15-piece tool & gadget set

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid 15-piece tool and gadget set, $39.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid 7-inch stainless steel mesh strainer

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid 7-inch stainless steel mesh strainer, $12.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid gourmet box grater

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid gourmet box grater, $14.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid rolling pin

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid rolling pin, $19.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid aluminum meat tenderizer

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid aluminum meat tenderizer, $14.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid Euro peeler

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid Euro peeler, $7.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid utility whisk

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid utility whisk, $7.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid pizza wheel

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid pizza wheel, $9.97 at Walmart

KitchenAid 3-piece mixing bowl set

Image: Walmart.

KitchenAid 3-piece mixing bowl set, $24.97 at Walmart

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Mindy Kaling Taste-Tested Oreos In a

Mindy Kaling Taste-Tested Oreos & Had One Clear Winner

Mindy Kaling Taste-Tested Oreos & Had One Clear Winner

View article
Jennifer Garner's Baby Food Line, Once

Jennifer Garner’s Baby Food Line, Once Upon a Farm, Is Now WIC-Approved

Jennifer Garner’s Baby Food Line, Once Upon a Farm, Is Now WIC-Approved

View article
Ina Garten2010 Matrix Awards, New York,

The Surprising Ina Garten Recipe Taylor Swift Uses to Impress Her Friends

The Surprising Ina Garten Recipe Taylor Swift Uses to Impress Her Friends

View article
Italian orecchiette pasta with peas, cream

15 One-Pot Spring Dinners Even Your Picky Eaters Will Love

15 One-Pot Spring Dinners Even Your Picky Eaters Will Love

View article
Heinz is Adding Mayomust and Mayocue

These New Mayo Mash-Up Flavors Are Either a Miracle or a Sign of the End Times

These New Mayo Mash-Up Flavors Are Either a Miracle or a Sign of the End Times

View article
Quinoa Beet Hummus Falafel Bowl on

5 Ways to Add Healthy Fats Into Your Diet

5 Ways to Add Healthy Fats Into Your Diet

ad