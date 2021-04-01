12 of Ina Garten’s Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

What’s not to love about spring? With fresh florals and warmer temps, everything changes — the weather, our home decor, even what we eat. Out with the heavier, comfort-food dishes (though we’ll still be relying on Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food when the cravings hit) and in with fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies, like radishes, asparagus and rhubarb. And who better to turn to than the Barefoot Contessa for the best spring recipes?

Related story Costco's Newest Bakery Item Is the Ultimate Easter Dessert

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Spring is Garten’s favorite time of the year, especially in her garden, where she grows lettuce, chives and so much more. It’s also the time of the year she comes through with plenty of springtime party planning tips, because, as we all know, Easter’s around the corner, meaning family gatherings and plenty of food to keep guests full.

One of our favorite tips from Garten is to prepare dishes that’ll wow your guests without leaving you with a mess (and a meltdown) in the kitchen, and we have just the dishes that won’t stress you out and are guaranteed to please everyone.

Ahead, we’ve gathered all of Ina Garten’s best spring-time recipes to make for family and friends at your upcoming Easter feast.

Asparagus & Prosciutto Bundles

Courtesy of kate_smirnova/Adobe.

Asparagus season is between February and June, with April being the peak, so this veggie is a must-have in your spring dishes. This intermediate recipe serves six and is the most decadent asparagus dish you’ll probably ever have, as its co-stars include prosciutto, white truffle butter, and Gruyère cheese.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

Raspberry Rhubarb Crostata

Courtesy of Kati Finell/Adobe.

Prime rhubarb season runs from April to June, so stock up once it hits the produce aisle. Then, immediately go to work whipping up this rhubarb crostata, which has a fruity filling that includes raspberries and orange zest and juice.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

White Pizzas with Arugula

Courtesy of JJAVA/Adobe. JJAVA - stock.adobe.com

In the early spring and in the fall, arugula is back in season, so why not load up a white pizza with this leafy veggie? Garten’s white pizza recipe is quick and easy, especially if you opt for storebought dough.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Lamb Stew with Spring Vegetables

Courtesy of Veggies By Candlelight.

On cooler spring nights, a veggie-packed stew is in order. This particular lamb stew is filled with onions, turnips, green peas, potatoes, rosemary, thyme, tomatoes and garlic.

Get the recipe from Veggies by Candlelight.

Spring Green Risotto

Courtesy of PhotoEd/Adobe. PhotoEd - stock.adobe.com

With a five-out-of-five star rating and over 160 reviews, this spring green risotto is one of Garten’s most popular spring dishes — and for good reason. With chopped leeks, fennel, Arborio rice, asparagus, and peas, this bowl of risotto doesn’t skimp on the spring veggies.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Radishes with Butter & Salt

Courtesy of Julia Sedaeva/Adobe.

It doesn’t take much to throw together a tasty radish dish. Sometimes, it’s as easy as placing sliced radishes atop buttered French baguette, as this radishes with butter and salt recipe by Garten calls for.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Salad with Warm Goat Cheese

Courtesy of M.studio/Adobe.

At your next dinner party, really impress your friends with this refreshing, not-too-filling warm goat cheese salad. It just takes 15 minutes, and you can brag that you made the dressing from scratch.

Get the recipe from Better Homes & Gardens.

Orzo with Roasted Vegetables

Courtesy of msheldrake/Adobe.

The orzo and veggies, including eggplants, bell peppers and onions, definitely shine in this perfectly balanced dish. Once you toss in the pine nuts, feta, scallions and the light, lemony dressing, you’ll be going in for seconds and thirds and…

Get the recipe from And They Cooked Happily Ever After.

Parmesan Chicken

Courtesy of Viktorija/Adobe.

Considered a fan favorite, this parmesan chicken recipe has a five-out-of-five star review with nearly 550 reviews. The best part? It takes just 30 minutes to make, leaving you with juicy, parmesan-crusted chicken breasts topped with a lemon vinaigrette-dressed salad in the same amount of time it takes to watch and episode of Barefoot Contessa while you cook.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Parmesan Primavera

Courtesy of lilechka75/Adobe.

This parmesan pasta combines all your favorite spring veggies, including peas, bell peppers, and carrots, as well as mint, parmesan and even goat cheese. Drizzled with olive oil, you’ll devour the bowl in one minute flat.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Strawberry Tarts

Courtesy of istetiana/Adobe.

Gather the kids for this one because not only is this a dessert they’ll love helping you prepare and decorate with sliced strawberries, but they’ll also love licking the spatula clean of the raved-about cream filling used in this strawberry tart dessert.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

Strawberry Country Cake

Courtesy of Pixel-Shot/Adobe.

Sure, strawberries are pretty much always in season, but this light, flavorful strawberry country cake screams spring. Make it for Easter, make it on a random Sunday — just do yourself a favor and make it.

Get the recipe from Food Network.

In search of more fresh recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet



A version of this article was originally published in March 2020.