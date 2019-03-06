Food & RecipesCooking & Entertaining

These New Mayo Mash-Up Flavors Are Either a Miracle or a Sign of the End Times

by

There are two types of people in this world: those who freaking love mayo, and those who are repulsed by it. It definitely has a very specific texture, and if you aren’t down with it, well, then this story is decidedly not for you. That’s because Heinz has done the unthinkable — piggybacking on the success of Mayochup (a blend of mayo and ketchup), they’ve unleashed Mayomust (mayo-mustard) and Mayocue (mayo-barbecue sauce) upon the world and some of us just aren’t ready.

The two new “Saucy Sauce” options, as they’re described on their label, are definitely polarizing. I’ve heard of people putting both mustard and mayo on a sandwich, and I’ve heard of Alabama-style mayonnaise barbecue sauce, but straight up mayo mixed with sweet Kansas-city style sauce seems a little strange. I guess it would be pretty good with French fries, but wow, what a specific flavor and texture combination.

Then there’s the issue of Mayomust.

It’s not that the concept is terrible. Dijonnaise is a thing that exists. But there’s something about the name Mayomust that makes my tongue go dry and want to crumble right out of my mouth.

People have already been posting pictures of the bottles of Mayocue and Mayomust on store shelves, and it’s anticipated that Heinz will be announcing the nationwide rollout soon. Keep an eye on their Twitter feed if you want to be alerted as soon as the products are available in your local grocery store. In the meantime, if you find yourself intrigued, you could simply…mix up your mayo with honestly whatever other sauce your little heart desires. The kitchen is your laboratory! A squirt of hoisin sauce here, a glob of mayonnaise there, and just like that, you’re operating on the same level as a big shot product developer at Heinz.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Quinoa Beet Hummus Falafel Bowl on

5 Ways to Add Healthy Fats Into Your Diet

5 Ways to Add Healthy Fats Into Your Diet

View article
Pancake food art for kids. Funny

Nutella Is Celebrating Pancake Tuesday in the Most Adorable Way

Nutella Is Celebrating Pancake Tuesday in the Most Adorable Way

View article
Starbucks' New Spring Menu Is Here

Ariana Grande & Starbucks Are Super Excited About the Chain’s New Spring Menu

Ariana Grande & Starbucks Are Super Excited About the Chain’s New Spring Menu

View article
13 Quick & Easy Saint Patrick's

13 Quick & Easy St. Patrick’s Day Desserts to Make With Your Kids

13 Quick & Easy St. Patrick’s Day Desserts to Make With Your Kids

View article
Fruits.; Shutterstock ID 572077897

Amazon Could Open Its Own Grocery Stores In These Cities

Amazon Could Open Its Own Grocery Stores In These Cities

View article
July 28, 2017 Sunnyvale/CA/USA - Entrance

Trader Joe’s Is Taking Big Steps to Reduce Plastic & Other Packaging Waste

Trader Joe’s Is Taking Big Steps to Reduce Plastic & Other Packaging Waste

ad