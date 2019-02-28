We’ve seen quite a few “dream job” openings and once-in-a-lifetime experiences pop up in recent months, from Airbnb’s three-month Italian sabbatical to actually getting paid to eat Nutella. But this opportunity from Mondelēz International takes the cake: professional chocolate taster, courtesy of the maker of those sweet Easter staples, Cadbury eggs.

Mondelēz International is also behind the Milka, Prince and Oreo brands, and they’ve recently announced the new position in its Reading Science Centre that’s too sweet to resist.

As a Chocolate Taster (it’s a capped title, so you know it’s legit), you — along with 10 others — will work behind the scenes with Mondelēz not only to merely stuff your face with chocolate, but to also, and more importantly, launch an entirely new product. All tasters will eat, discuss and collaborate; and the best part is you don’t need any experience whatsoever, as all will receive training on the job to “develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions,” according to the job description.

Other candidate requirements include a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection” (check), “honesty when it comes to giving opinion” (sure, we can do that), “eager to try new, inventive products” (definitely check), “a communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel” (love it, check), and a “first grasp of the English language” (got it!). Sounds doable; count us in.

Those hired will work part-time, up to eight hours per week, and earn £10.75, or approximately $14.32, an hour. OK, not bad, not bad.

In addition to compensation, Mondelēz also offers a benefits package that offers financial rewards, a bonus scheme, life assurance, “generous” holiday allowance, a flexible benefits program and contributory pension.

Plus — and here’s the best part — you get to live in Wokingham, England, UK. That is, if that’s something you’ve been wanting to do.

To apply, visit the job posting and click “apply”. Easy as that.