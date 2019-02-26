Shake Shack Is Rolling Out Food Trucks, & Now They Can Cater Your Wedding

Wedding food is pretty hit or miss. Chicken or salmon, pasta or risotto, it all has a way of tasting… well, like wedding food. Thankfully, Shake Shack is about to change all that, making the food the best part of any wedding you go to now that they’re sending Shake Shack food trucks to cater your nuptials. New wedding favor gift idea: adult bibs so people don’t get burger juice on their fancy duds.

While there are currently brick-and-mortar Shake Shack locations in 25 states, the two official Shake Shack food trucks will only be cruising the streets of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the Atlanta metro area. I’ll try not to take it personally that I’m a) already married and it’s too late to have something this cool at my reception and b) live in Los Angeles, where the truck isn’t available. Hmmph.

NEWS: Shake Shack is rolling out food trucks in the NYC and Atlanta areas starting today. Perfect if you're getting hitched soon and really love crinkle cut fries. pic.twitter.com/1MXgZKICRJ — Kevin J. Ryan (@wheresKR) February 25, 2019

As weddings become less and less adherent to old rituals and traditions, food trucks are becoming a more common addition to these events. Not only is it more fun than a classic buffet or seated dinner, but it’s also cheaper — some estimates put the average cost per person for a food truck-catered wedding at just $20 a person.

Of course, you don’t have to settle for just a food truck at your wedding. Go with the resplendent elegance of a classic seated dinner, then have the food truck drive up later in the night when everyone is sweaty from dancing, drunk and craving junk food. You’ll go down in history as having one of the coolest weddings ever, and if you get to sneak some of the leftovers back to the honeymoon suite, even better. Nothing says I do like a breakfast made up of last night’s Shake Shack.

If you live in one of the areas served by Shake Shack’s trucks, all you need to do is fill out a form with the details of your event to get a quote. And spoiler alert: The truck isn’t just available for weddings — it would be an awesome addition to a big birthday party or as a way to celebrate an epic career milestone too.