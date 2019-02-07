Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day Menu Is Here, & It Is So, So Sweet

In case you’ve forgotten, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. With just a few days left until the heart- and chocolate-filled holiday, we were getting nervous Starbucks wasn’t going to reveal any new menu items for Valentine’s Day. Luckily, we can cast our worries aside, because Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day menu is back, and it’s sweeter than ever.

According to Insider, the chain’s beloved cherry mocha latte will be making its return. The candy-inspired treat, made with espresso, mocha sauce and cherry-flavored syrup, can be served hot, iced or blended and — no matter how you enjoy it — you can taste the love in every sip. Starbucks is also serving up a molten chocolate ready-to-drink iced latte. The beverage comes in a bottle and can be found in the refrigerated section of most Starbucks locations and some grocery stores, and Valentine’s Day desserts will be available as well.

This year, you can also nab a Valentine’s Day cake pop — which is, of course, made with chocolate cake and a red chocolate-candy coating. And if cake isn’t your thing, there’s also a Valentine’s Day sugar cookie that is topped with white chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Of course, if all this talk of chocolate is making your teeth hurt, don’t worry — Starbucks’ winter menu is still available. Gingerbread and lemon loaf cakes are still available across the country, and the coffee purveyors newest latte, the cinnamon shortbread latte will warm your tummy on a cold winter day. But don’t wait too long to snag one of Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day treats, because the menu will be available for one week only.