11 of Ina Garten’s Most Delicious Valentine’s Day Dessert Recipes

Ah, Valentine’s Day: You either celebrate it or you actively protest the holiday. Or maybe you just don’t have any strong feelings either way and go about your life without planning a damn thing. But for those of you who do plan to partake, the day usually consists of a surprise bouquet of roses and a sweep-my-date-off-their-feet, candle-lit romantic dinner that ends with a decadently sweet Valentine’s Day dessert. Sounds about right, right?

This year, surprise your Valentine’s Day date one more time at the end of the night by making your own dessert. Correction, make an Ina Garten dessert.

The Barefoot Contessa host and multi-cookbook author knows a thing or two about making a meal, especially one that pleases her husband of 50 years, Jeffrey Garten. So you know these Valentine’s Day desserts won’t disappoint.

Profiteroles

Cold vanilla Ice cream meets warm chocolate sauce in this decadent dessert of cream puffs.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

Linzer mini-cookies

Nothing screams happy Valentine’s Day like a plate with a handful of powdered sugar-topped cookies with red heart centers.

Get the recipe from Food Network

Coeur à la crème

A few years ago, Garten made the love of her life this fluffy heart-shaped crustless cheesecake and drizzled a tart raspberry sauce around the base.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

Chocolate truffles

This chocolate truffle recipe takes nearly no effort at all to make.

Get the recipe from Food Network

Chocolate-dipped strawberries

It’s the easiest, quickest dessert to make on Valentine’s Day (they take just 10 minutes), and yet they’re the most romantic. Go figure.

Get the recipe from Food.com

Chocolate cassis cake

This chocolate cake is so good you won’t want to make it just on Valentine’s Day. Fellow TV chef Giada De Laurentiis makes it every year on her birthday.

“Ina uses a cherry liqueur in the frosting that is just freaking phenomenal and actually seeps into the cake itself,” De Laurentiis told InStyle in August 2016.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

Chocolate crème brûlée

Are you a kitchen powerhouse and really want to impress? Take on this advanced chocolate crème brûlée recipe from Barefoot Contessa.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

Shortbread hearts

Sprinkle these cookies with a bit of raw sugar and fine sugar, and they’ll be perfect.

Get the recipe from Food Network

Fleur de sel caramels

If your Valentine’s Day date is more of a caramel fan, Garten’s fleur de sel caramels will do the trick.

Get the recipe from Garnish With Lemon

Eton mess

An Eton mess is a traditional, deceivingly simple English dessert complete with layers of strawberries, broken meringue and whipped double cream. This dessert is irresistible, and they won’t last long.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

Raspberry cheesecake

We know; we know. We have two cheesecake recipes on this list, but a raspberry cheesecake always deserves a spot on the Valentine’s Day culinary lineup.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa

