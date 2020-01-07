A Complete Ranking of the Best Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

You can tell a lot about a person by their preference for… Girl Scout Cookies. When it comes to character-defining foods, these sweet treats peddled by entrepreneurial girls pretty much top the list. And make no mistake; the battle to determine which cookie is best basically stretches back to the early 1900s — that’s how long ago these little confectionary delights began being sold to finance troop activities.

The good news in this ever-waged war is that there really aren’t any losers. In matters pertaining to Girl Scout Cookies, everyone comes out a winner (especially if your research compels you to sample all the flavors). We can’t speak to the brand new Lemon-Ups yet (they will be available soon!), but we can guarantee that there is no bad Girl Scout Cookie flavor.

Still, we’re nothing if not competitive, and ranking these cookies brings a certain comfort. Besides, I think we both know that not all Girl Scout Cookies are created equal. So, sit back, crack open a box of your favorite variety and peruse our totally non-scientific-and-personally-biased countdown, from least to most favorite Girl Scout Cookie.

11. Lemonades

Let’s just all be honest with ourselves here: These lemony spheres come up woefully lacking when you compare them to Girl Scouts’ other lemon cookie (more on that later). We’re not saying we’re not going to scarf down an entire sleeve right this second, but still.

10. Toffee-tastic

You give a girl enough golden toffee, and she can run the world. But the drops of toffee in these crumbly cookies are far too tiny to fuel any sort of toffee revolution. Viva la toffee! Or rather, viva more toffee!

9. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

If you’re a peanut butter fanatic, this is undoubtedly the cookie for you. The PB is so rich and creamy that it stays with you. Like, literally — it’s one step away from establishing residency in the roofs of our mouths.

8. Caramel Chocolate Chip

Finally, the Girl Scouts came out with a more classic chocolate chip cookie! New to the lineup this year, these even have rich caramel and a hint of sea salt. So, yeah, we’re not mad at ‘em. Did we mention they’re gluten-free too?

7. Savannah Smiles

Thanks to a generous dusting of powdered sugar on the surface, Savannah Smiles blow their Lemonades counterparts out of the water. Lemon lovers won’t be able to resist the zingy, citrus flavor packed in these cookies.

6. Shortbread/Trefoils

Call us purists, but we love a good shortbread cookie. And these have a bit of nostalgic appeal since they’re in the shape of the Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil. Bring on that crunchy, buttery goodness.

5. ABC Bakers Girl Scout S’mores/Little Brownie Bakers Girl Scout S’mores

Yes, the Girl Scouts hawk two different types of S’mores cookies. But you may only ever get to taste one or the other, depending on which market you’re in. So these two tie for being equally scrumptious and reminiscent of everyone’s favorite fireside treat.

4. Thanks-a-Lot

We’re not saying these chocolate-dipped shortbread wonders could give Pepperidge Farm’s Milano cookies a run for their money, but… no, wait, that’s exactly what we’re saying. Thank you, indeed!

3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

It’s our deeply held opinion that Peanut Butter Patties do not get nearly enough fanfare. In fact, they’re dangerously close to shooting straight to the top of the list thanks to layers of crunchy cookie, creamy peanut butter and a delightful chocolate shell.

2. Thin Mints

While we realize Thin Mints are the best-selling Girl Scout cookie flavor, we’re pretty sure that’s simply because people who eat Thin Mints buy more of them to account for the fact that they’re, you know, thin. Don’t get us wrong — they’re delicious, and we don’t fault anyone for hoarding boxes.

1. Samoas/Caramel deLites

All hail the supreme cookie ever made: Samoas! We’re fairly certain the stairway to heaven is paved with this utterly lovely blend of caramel, chocolate, cookie and toasted coconut. Seriously, they’re like a hug from an angel. They take our taste buds to a higher place. You get the picture.