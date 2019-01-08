Food & RecipesDessert Recipes

Oreo May Be Releasing a New Flavor & It’s Truly Bizarre

Oreo’s may just be our favorite grocery store cookie. I mean, whether you bite ’em, twist ’em or dunk ’em, they are delicious, but their latest flavor has us scratching our heads. According to Instagram user @thejunkfoodaisle, Nabisco will be releasing a buttered popcorn-flavored Oreo.

Say what?!

Details about the cookie are vague, though we imagine they will be sweet, salty and a tad bit savory. And while we don’t know what the creamy filling or crunchy cookie will taste like, according to @thejunkfoodaisle, the Oreo is similar to “everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!).”

Um, great?

If this flavor profile seems a bit strange, don’t worry: You’re not alone. This is the Oreo no one asked for, sort of like pickle-flavored lollipops or mac & cheese candy canes. And it seems many Twitter users agree. Comments ranged from “NO. Dammit, @nabisco, stop messing with #oreos” to “is this what we really needed in 2019?”

The good news is that if popcorn isn’t your jam, Oreo has several other new flavors. Earlier this month, Nabisco debuted the Dark Chocolate Oreo — a cookie that, according to an email sent to Delish, sandwiches “dark chocolate-flavored creme… between two classic Oreo chocolate wafers” — and the Carrot Cake Oreo, which pairs carrot cake-flavored cookies with cream cheese-flavored cream.

As for the buttered popcorn blend, no word on when the new flavor will hit store shelves. All we know is that TheJunkFoodAisle says they are #comingsoon. Too soon.

