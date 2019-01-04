The 2019 Trader Joe’s Items We Are Loving Right Now

Most of us at SheKnows love Trader Joe’s. From Joe-Joes and tikka masala to cookie butter and frozen mac and cheese, the store stocks just about all our favorite goods. But it seems the chain is adding a few new treats to the mix in 2019. Trader Joe’s just announced their new items of 2019, and they sound delish. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items that are definitely worth a try in the new year.

1. Pimento cheese

Pimento cheese is a Southern staple. Part cheddar, part mayonnaise and part pimento — plus whatever else the cook throws in — this cheese is great on sandwiches and as a dip. Or you know, just on its own. No judgment.

2. Cave-aged Spanish cheese

According to Delish, Trader Joe’s will releasing a new cheese similar to manchego in April; however, instead of being made from sheep’s milk, the product from Spain’s La Mancha region will blend sheep, cow and goat milk.

3. Fruit & Nut (& Other Stuff) Crisps

These crisps were actually inspired by everyone’s least-favorite holiday dessert: fruit cake. But hear us out because they may have been inspired by the traditional holiday black sheep, but they definitely don’t taste like it. These crisps contain almonds, dried apricots, dried cherries, dried cranberries, flaxseeds, poppy seeds and orange oil. They’re perfect for topping with your favorite Trader Joe’s cheese, dip or jam.

4. Shredded Unexpected Cheddar

We’ve got to be honest with y’all. The name here had us confused. I mean, what the heck is “Unexpected Cheddar”? Is it cheese at all? Well, according to Tara Miller, marketing director for Trader Joe’s and co-host of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, the cheese (yes, cheese) “is cheddar with a hint of Parmesan. The result is a salty, nutty cheese that’s sure to surprise your taste buds.” Yum!

5. Mandarin orange chicken bowl

Trader Joe’s heat-and-eat meals are the bomb. Their flatbreads are full of flavor, and their Hatch chili mac and cheese is to die for. But if you’re looking for something new, be sure to check out the Mandarin orange chicken bowl. It sounds delicious.

6. New scented candles

Many people love scented candles. They add “essence” to an otherwise bland room — and mask unpleasant odors. But did you know Trader Joe’s offers its own line of scented candles? And at $4 a tin, you can stock up on countless foodie flavors, including this year’s addition, lemon cookie.

7. Jackfruit Cakes

Jackfruit is the new go-to for people looking to give this whole vegetarian thing a try. The texture is very similar to shredded meat, and it absorbs whatever flavor you add to it. These cakes are supposed to resemble crab cakes, which will make them perfect for all your summer get-togethers.

8. Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread

If you like Trader Joe’s famous pumpkin cream cheese, then chances are you are going to go crazy for this new Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese. We love slathering it all over a freshly toasted blueberry bagel.