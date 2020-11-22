From the condensed chicken-and-stars soup we slurped down as a kid to the styrofoam cups of instant ramen we still occasionally eat when we’re pressed for time (and low on cash) at lunch, store-bought soup has been a mainstay of our diets, and it’s always good to have some stashed in the pantry. Soup is a criminally underrated lunch and dinner option. It’s super low-maintenance, which is great news for parents who are strapped for time.

The soup aisle can be intimidating, though. There are so many options, from brands to flavors, and if you want to go outside of your chicken noodle comfort zone, it can be difficult to pick out a soup for dinner. Because there is definitely a huge discrepancy in quality when it comes to the premade soups you can buy at the grocery store. We set out to find out which canned, cartoned and otherwise ready-to-serve soups at the store are actually worth buying. These are some of our favorites.

11. Whole Foods Market in Double Cheddar Broccoli Soup

You can never go wrong with Cheddar Broccoli Soup. Whole Foods’ version is super creamy and boasts a veggie base, rather than chicken stock, so vegetarians can also enjoy this soup.

Whole Foods Market, Double Cheddar Broccoli Soup $7.99

10. Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Bone Broth White Bean Kale & Millet Soup

If you want to slurp on something comforting and nutritious, you can’t go wrong with Pacific’s white bean, kale, and millet soup, which is made with chicken bone broth and has 10 grams of protein per serving.

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Bone Broth White Bean Kale & Millet Soup $58.45

9. Nong Shim Instant Shin Ramyun

If you’re used to flabby ramen noodles in a weakly seasoned broth, Shin Ramyun, which sports chewy al dente noodles and a richly spiced broth, will blow your mind.

Shin Ramyun $1.29

8. Bear Creek Country Kitchens Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix

Sometimes you just want to basically drink liquid cheese. We get it! When the craving strikes, a packet of this cheddar broccoli soup mix is all you need.

Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix $3.19

7. Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soup in Sweet Corn & Roasted Poblano

Gone are the days when Campbell’s just meant condensed cream-of soups. Their new Well Yes! soups can be taken on the go for easy eats when you’re busy, and they’re made with a simple ingredient list that includes wholesome veggies. This flavor is sweet, savory and creamy and has a tiny kick to keep it from tasting too heavy.

Corn and Poblano Soup $1.79

6. Kettle & Fire Keto Soups

Stock up on keto soups with a four pack from Kettle & Fire. You’ll get two packages of broccoli cheddar soup, and two packages of mushroom bisque, to warm you from the inside out on chilly days.

Keto Soup with Bone Broth Variety Pack $33.96

5. Miyasaka Japanese Instant Miso Tofu Soup

Dried miso paste and bonito extract form the base of this soup broth, which is filled with tofu and seaweed. Sip away for a super-cozy meal experience.

Miyasaka Instant Miso Soup $5.49

4. Swanson Sipping Bone Broth Chicken with Ginger & Turmeric

This chicken bone broth is infused with ginger and turmeric. You can drink it as is, or add come cooked instant noodles or rice to it to make it into a heartier meal.

Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth $1.79

3. Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soup in Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato

This butternut squash and potato mix is a hearty vegetable soup that you can prepare in the microwave in just two minutes. Plus, you’ll get 40 percent of your daily vegetables in just one little can.

Campbell's Well Yes! Sipping Soup, Vegetable Soup On The Go $14.32

2. Amy’s Organic Soups in Curried Lentil

The layers of flavors in this soup are incredible. It’s creamy, loaded with warm and exotic spices, just a little bit sweet and oh-so savory.

Amy's Organic Soups, Curried Lentil $54.95

1. Whole Foods Market Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Creamy, rich, and flavorful, this ready-to-eat soup from Whole Foods just needs to be warmed up before eating. Top with bacon bits and shredded cheese if you’re feeling fancy.