What’s Your State’s Favorite Christmas Candy? The Answer Might Surprise You

When most people think of the Christmas season, they envision trees and lights and a certain plump man in a bright-red suit, but Christmas is more than snowmen, Santa and elves. It is a time of loving, a time of giving — and a time of eating. The season is full of sweets, and candy is no exception. Many kids wake to find their stockings full of sugar.

But what are the most popular Christmas candies? According to the experts over at CandyStore.com, the answer might surprise you… and it varies by state.

Make no mistake; perennial favorites like candy canes definitely made the list. In fact, the peppermint-flavored treat was the preferred candy in eight states. However, in spite of the fact that 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year, they didn’t top the list.

Here’s what did.

Most popular Christmas candy by state

  • Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas: Reese’s miniature peanut butter cups
  • Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington: candy canes
  • District of Columbia, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia: M&M’s
  • Kansas, Nevada, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia: peppermint bark
  • Alabama, Connecticut, Michigan, Rhode Island and Utah: reindeer corn
  • Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina and New York: Snickers
  • Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri and Oklahoma: Starburst
  • Alaska, Colorado and Nebraska: Hersey’s Kisses
  • Louisiana, New Mexico and Ohio: Pez
  • North Dakota and Wyoming: chocolate Santas
  • Montana: Reese’s Pieces

Of course, most of these seasonal goodies are available year-round, but if you happen to love reindeer corn or peppermint bark, be sure to grab it now (while you still can).

