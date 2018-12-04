What’s Your State’s Favorite Christmas Candy? The Answer Might Surprise You

When most people think of the Christmas season, they envision trees and lights and a certain plump man in a bright-red suit, but Christmas is more than snowmen, Santa and elves. It is a time of loving, a time of giving — and a time of eating. The season is full of sweets, and candy is no exception. Many kids wake to find their stockings full of sugar.

More: All the Limited-Edition Holiday Foods Available Right Now

But what are the most popular Christmas candies? According to the experts over at CandyStore.com, the answer might surprise you… and it varies by state.

These are the most popular Christmas candies in each state: https://t.co/UTKGvR0KlF pic.twitter.com/f11kw8sr4Y — Forbes (@Forbes) December 7, 2017

Make no mistake; perennial favorites like candy canes definitely made the list. In fact, the peppermint-flavored treat was the preferred candy in eight states. However, in spite of the fact that 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year, they didn’t top the list.

Here’s what did.

Most popular Christmas candy by state

Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas: Reese’s miniature peanut butter cups

Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington: candy canes

District of Columbia, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia: M&M’s

Kansas, Nevada, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia: peppermint bark

Alabama, Connecticut, Michigan, Rhode Island and Utah: reindeer corn

Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina and New York: Snickers

Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri and Oklahoma: Starburst

Alaska, Colorado and Nebraska: Hersey’s Kisses

Louisiana, New Mexico and Ohio: Pez

North Dakota and Wyoming: chocolate Santas

Montana: Reese’s Pieces

More: Here’s How Many Calories Are in Your Favorite Starbucks Holiday Drinks

Of course, most of these seasonal goodies are available year-round, but if you happen to love reindeer corn or peppermint bark, be sure to grab it now (while you still can).