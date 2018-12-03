All the Best National Cookie Day Deals

If you’re a foodie, December is a magical month: cranberries are in season, roasts and savory suppers abound and sweets are everywhere. Many foods are dipped in chocolate or rolled in sugar. But if your favorite seasonal snack is a cookie, we’ve got good news for you: Tuesday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, and in honor of the annual event, many cookie shops are giving out free or deeply discounted cookies.

Here’s where you can snag a sweet deal.

DoubleTree by Hilton

The world-renowned hotel chain DoubleTree by Hilton is giving out free cookies to guests and nonguests alike. Simply stop by any U.S. property to get their signature snack.

Great American Cookies

International chain Great American Cookies will be giving away free chocolate chip cookies with no purchase necessary. To get your free cookie, head on over to any participating Great American Cookies location on Dec. 4 for one free cookie per customer.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies will also be giving away free cookies on National Cookie Day, and all the company’s 145 locations will be participating. But wait; there’s more! The chain is giving customers the chance to win free cookies for a year!

you get a cookie. you get a cookie. you get a cookie. we’re kicking off #nationalcookieday by giving you a chance to win #freecookiesforayear! 🍪 To enter, click on the link: https://t.co/1SrEiXKbtC pic.twitter.com/x2D71S49m1 — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) December 3, 2018

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields will be giving away one free cookie with any in-store purchase on Dec. 4. Simply visit any of the chains over 300 locations to grab your free snack and/or head online, as the retailer will also be offering up to 40 percent off holiday gifts on their website.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating National Cookie Day by giving customers a complimentary chocolate chunk cookie bite with any sandwich purchase. Find a location near you.

Schlotzsky’s

Stop by Schlotzsky’s on Tuesday for a free small cookie. The offer is valid with the purchase of any entrée, sandwich, salad, pizza, flatbread or tins.

What are you waiting for? Go grab all the free cookies you can get your hands on!