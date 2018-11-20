These Restaurants Are Offering Black Friday Steals, Deals & Discounts

Thanksgiving is almost here, and while many of us are prepping our sides, baking our pies and defrosting our birds, others are gearing up for the “real holiday”: Black Friday. (Yes, for some, the day marked by supersales is the celebration.) And if this is you, we’ve got good news. Retailers won’t be the only ones offering steep deals. Several restaurants will be serving up discounted or free goods.

More: The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Need to Know About

But where should you go, and more important, what should you get? Well, check out our favorite Black Friday food deals for the inside scoop.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s — everyone’s favorite neighborhood bar and grill — is currently offering 10-ounce Bud Light brews for $2. That said, to snag the deal, you’ll have to act fast. The discounted drinks are only available through Nov. 30.

Coolhaus

If you want a sweet treat after you shop, head over to Coolhaus for buy-one-get-one-50-percent-off ice cream sandwiches. Yum!

Firehouse Subs

If you’re hoping to snag a catering deal, you’re in luck: Firehouse Subs is offering $10 off catering orders of $100 or more. Available Nov. 19 through 26 only.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is giving away BOGO rib-eye burgers beginning Black Friday and up until Nov. 25. To receive this offer — and others — subscribe to Jack in the Box’s mailing list.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

This Black Friday, the popular Tex-Mex chain is teaming up with Impossible Burger Inc., a plant-based protein meat company, to create the Impossible Homewrecker burrito (which will presumably be Moe’s current Homewrecker burrito — sans the meat). But that’s not the best part. According to People, Moe’s Southwest Grill will be giving away free Impossible Homewrecker burritos at their New York City location on 6th Avenue, between 38th and 39th Street.

If you can’t make it in on Black Friday, don’t worry: Moe’s will be offering Impossible meat through January — and possibly even longer.

Quiznos

Good news, ToastyPoints reward members: on Black Friday, Quiznos will be giving you 20 percent off your order when you use the coupon in the mobile app.