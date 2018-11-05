All across the United States, Americans are getting ready to vote. In fact, if you live in one of the 34 states that allows early voting, you may have exercised your democratic right already. However, if you haven't made it to the polls yet, you've got one more chance because Nov. 6 is Election Day.

While you shouldn't need any additional incentive to exercise your civic duty, we're certainly never going to be upset at free food, and some eateries are offering just that.

After you vote, be sure to make your way to one of these establishments for a post-voting pick-me-up.

Shake Shack

According to Thrillist, Shake Shack is offering a free order of fries to everyone who votes. Simply present an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain's Shack App.

Note: This offer is only valid with the purchase of an additional food or beverage product.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shops are giving guests free cookies on Tuesday and Wednesday with any purchase. All customers need to do is show their "I Voted" sticker.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Get $1 off any sub Tuesday with your "I Voted" sticker.

California Tortilla

Unlike most of the other deals, California Tortilla customers do not need to present anything to obtain their free menu item. Simply say, “I voted,” and get free chips and queso with any purchase.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Much like California Tortilla, all you need to do to receive your free brewed or cold-brewed coffee is say, "I voted."

Note: An additional purchase is necessary.

Fatz Southern Kitchen

Get a free Fatz sweet tea with the purchase of an entrée — and an “I Voted” sticker.

Black Seed Bagels

New York-based bagel chain Black Seed Bagels will be giving out free cups of hot Stumptown coffee with any purchase. To redeem, simply present your voting sticker.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

This Chicago-based doughnut shop is handing out a free glazed doughnut to everyone who comes in on Tuesday and shows a staff member their "I Voted" sticker.

Birch Coffee

Go to any Birch Coffee location on Tuesday to get a free drip coffee. (Yes, totally free. No additional purchase necessary.) To receive it, just show off your "I Voted" sticker.

Toby's Estate

Another New York-based location, Toby's Estate is offering small drip coffees for $1 this Tuesday when you present your "I Voted" sticker.

Baked by Melissa

The world-famous cupcake chain is offering — you guessed it — a free cupcake! All you have to do is walk in and show your "I Voted" sticker. If you can't make it into a store, Baked by Melissa is offering a 10 percent off discount code for online orders placed between Nov. 6 and 7. Just use the code "IVOTED2018" when you check out.

So go get your grub and rock the vote!