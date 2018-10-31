Fast food is the food of choice for millions of Americans. According to a 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 1 out of 3 Americans consume the convenience food every day. If you are a fast-food lover and a fan of McDonald's, we've got good news for you: The hamburger purveyor is rolling out $6 value meals, and each deal will include dessert.

More: Chick-fil-A Is Testing Out Mac & Cheese — & We Are So Stoked

According to a press release, the meal is part of the chain's "ongoing efforts to deliver our guests more craveable and delicious options at a great value."

Guests can choose a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, a Big Mac, a 10-piece McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. In addition to receiving said entrée, the $6 meal deal will come with any size soft drink or sweet tea, a small order of fries and an apple or seasonal pie.

(Yum!)

Of course, the deal is welcome news for many, especially parents who are still upset that the Happy Meal is no longer a part of the value menu. (Earlier this month, McDonald's announced they would be removing the kids classic from their discounted lineup to make way for new items.) But the deal also offers nonparents an affordable alternative.

And really, who doesn't want a quick and, more important, complete meal?

More: Sad News, Parents: McDonald's Is Removing the Happy Meal from Their Value Menu

The deal will start on Nov. 1; however, if you are hoping to grab one, be sure to do so soon, as the value meal will be available for a limited time only.