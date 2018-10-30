On Friday, the Hershey Company made a big announcement. According to Business Insider, the chocolatier has created a new version of their famed Reese's peanut butter cup, and while this sounds like good news, it is anything but. The new cups — aptly dubbed Reese's Thins — will be 40 percent thinner and contain about half the amount of chocolate and peanut butter filling.

(Say what?!)

Michele Buck, Hershey North America’s president, told Business Insider the reason for their creation was to “appeal to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility.” However, many are not on board.

In fact, Reese's aficionados have taken to Twitter to complain.

Of course, we totally get where people are coming from. Really, we do. A quick — and totally unreliable — poll of our editorial team revealed this change was one exactly zero people asked for. However, we also understand where the Hershey Company is coming from and are certain they know their target demographic better than we do.

If you are one of the people excited about this news and are hoping to grab a Reese's Thin soon, you will have to wait. The product will not be available until March 2019. In the meantime, you can cut the fat (and calories) by sharing your cup with a friend.