Starbucks Has a New Halloween Drink, & the Flavor Is Truly Scary

Fall is a fantastic time of year. From the cool weather to the warm crocks of food, this season has it all. But the best part about fall may be Halloween. I mean, who doesn't love costumes and candy? And Starbucks just made the holiday a little bit better. The coffee chain is offering a new beverage, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino.

According to Starbucks, the spooky drink blends purple “toad’s breath" (orange crème) with green "bat warts" (chia seeds). The Frappuccino is then topped with vanilla whipped cream and sprinkled with a mysterious "lizard scale" powder.

Seriously, we have no idea what's in the powder.

While the drink may sound scary, Starbucks representatives assured consumers it is anything but. In fact, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino has a juicy orange flavor.

This isn't the first time Starbucks has offered a Halloween-themed beverage. In 2016, the company released the Zombie Frappuccino — which was also available in 2017. In 2015, the coffee chain created the Frappula (aka Dracula) Frappuccino, and in 2014, Starbucks unveiled their first fall-themed beverage, the Franken Frappuccino.

As in years past, the drink will only be available for a limited time. Participating Starbucks stores will begin offering the newest Halloween Frappuccino on Oct. 25, and the drink will only be available through Oct. 31 and/or while supplies last, so if you want to try this wicked-good treat, be sure to head to Starbucks soon — before ~boo~ miss out.