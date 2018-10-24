McDonald's may be best known their french fries and burgers, but the fast-food chain also has a strong breakfast following. In fact, according to a 2015 study conducted by Instantly, McDonald's is America's favorite breakfast spot. And if you happen to be one of the millions who grabs their coffee and eggs from the chain every morning, we have good news for you: McDonald's has introduced a new breakfast sandwich, their first addition to the a.m. menu since 2013.

According to a video released on McDonald's YouTube channel, the new sandwich, called the Triple Breakfast Stack, was inspired by "menu hackers," those who doctored existing menu items to fit their own needs. However, they no longer have to.

The Triple Breakfast Stack includes two sausage patties, American cheese, bacon and an egg. It can be served on a McMuffin, biscuit or McGriddle.

Of course, that's a lot of food for one sandwich. According to Business Insider, Stacks have three times more meat than other breakfast items. But with demand, the decision was a no-brainer.

“Our customers have told us they have been craving a bigger, more filling sandwich option in the morning," Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation at McDonald’s, said in a press release. "Triple Breakfast Stacks are the latest customer-led menu innovation, and we are proud to share them nationally.”

The Triple Breakfast Stacks will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to head to McDonald's on or after Nov. 1 to snag one of these satisfying sandwiches.